In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Beth’s shock revelation threatens to end her relationship with Kirk.

As Beth apologises to Hope for slapping her, Kirk admits that he needs time to process the revelation.

But, are Beth and Kirk over in Coronation Street spoilers?

Beth confesses (Credit: ITV)

Beth apologises to Hope for slapping her

Viewers will know that Hope recently accused Beth of slapping her.

After Hope lied that Peanut had bitten her, Beth found out the truth and was furious with Hope.

Rowing in the street, Hope then ran home to tell Tyrone and Fiz that Beth had slapped her.

Beth denied the allegations.

This week, Hope confesses to Sam that Beth did slap her but she’d told her to keep quiet as nobody would believe her.

However, next week, the accusations arise once more when Tyrone and Fiz find that Hope has skipped school.

With Fiz getting angry and stepping towards her, Hope flinches and begs Fiz not to hit her.

Tryone and Fiz then accuse Beth of lying about not slapping Hope.

Later on, Beth hands Fiz a letter of apology for Hope.

Fiz promises to pass it on.

However, it seems that Hope is the least of Beth’s worries, as Kirk’s left questioning his relationship with Beth.

Kirk feels as though he can’t trust Beth anymore (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Beth and Kirk over?

After finding out that Beth lied about not slapping Hope, Kirk’s devastated.

Maria advises Beth to remind Kirk of how she’s a good person deep down.

With this, Beth shows Kirk some mementos from their time together and explains that she really loves him.

Kirk asks Beth to give him more time to process the revelation.

After rowing with Beth, Kirk decides to move out.

The couple quickly realise that neither of them actually want to split up and decide to make up.

But, are the cracks starting to show in Beth and Kirk’s relationship?

Will we soon see them break up?

