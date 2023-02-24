Beth looks angry on Coronation Street; inset, Hope is upset (Credit: ITV/Composite: Entertainment Daily)
Soaps

Coronation Street spoilers: Beth exposed for child abuse

Hope finds someone who believes her story

By Joel Harley
| Updated:

Latest Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Beth Tinker is set to be exposed for slapping young Hope Stape.

Hope accused Beth of slapping her after she attempted to frame Beth and Kirk’s dog, Peanut, of biting her.

When Peanut killed Hope’s beloved chinchilla, Cilla, Hope sought revenge.

She faked a dog bite in the hope of having Peanut put down.

But her lies were quickly uncovered by Fiz and Tyrone – who told Beth what had happened.

Coronation Street's Beth is looking furious as she confronts Hope
Beth didn’t take kindly to Hope’s lies about Peanut (Credit: ITV)

Hope was drawn into a confrontation with furious Beth.

She then ran home and told Fiz and Tyrone that Beth had slapped her.

But did Beth actually slap Hope, or  it another lie from the troubled youth?

The answer was revealed, weeks later.

Beth is looking at Hope with horror
Beth was furious when she discovered that Hope had tried to blame Peanut for biting her (Credit: ITV)

Did Beth hit Hope?

For a while, it was unclear whether Hope was making up the story.

But it was subsequently revealed that Beth did slap Hope, in a fit of rage.

However, Beth told Hope that she had pushed her into doing so, with her lies.

She also said that nobody would believe Hope if she were to tell them about the slap.

But, as Hope tells Sam what happened between her and Beth, this act of violence is exposed.

Our Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline continue below.

Coronation Street's Hope is staring at Beth
Hope accused Beth of slapping her (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Hope has a believer in Sam

As the storyline continues, Hope confides in best friend Sam.

She tells him that Beth slapped her.

But, she explains, Beth warned her not to bother telling anyone, as nobody would believe that she was telling the truth.

Sam is shocked by what Hope says.

He tells Tyrone that Hope is telling the truth about the slap.

Will Tyrone believe Hope and Sam?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Hope Pretends Peanut Has Bitten Her | Coronation Street

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Beth Tinker Coronation Street Coronation Street Spoilers Hope Stape

Trending Articles

Call the Midwife season 12 finale
Call the Midwife series 12 finale: There’s tragedy in episode 8 of BBC One series
Julia Wendell looking at the camera / Madeleine McCann smiling
‘I am Madeleine McCann’ claims: Facial recognition expert wades in
Beyond Paradise cast
Beyond Paradise on BBC One: Who is in the cast of Death in Paradise spin-off?
Madeleine McCann in a football shirt and Julia posing
‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl Julia’s family finally break their silence over her claims
Bradley Walsh on The Larkins and Blankety Blank
BBC delivers huge Bradley Walsh news following ITV blow
Helen Flanagan looking straight faced at an event
Helen Flanagan’s toddler son rushed to hospital after ‘horrendous’ accident