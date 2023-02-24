Latest Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Beth Tinker is set to be exposed for slapping young Hope Stape.

Hope accused Beth of slapping her after she attempted to frame Beth and Kirk’s dog, Peanut, of biting her.

When Peanut killed Hope’s beloved chinchilla, Cilla, Hope sought revenge.

She faked a dog bite in the hope of having Peanut put down.

But her lies were quickly uncovered by Fiz and Tyrone – who told Beth what had happened.

Hope was drawn into a confrontation with furious Beth.

She then ran home and told Fiz and Tyrone that Beth had slapped her.

But did Beth actually slap Hope, or it another lie from the troubled youth?

The answer was revealed, weeks later.

Did Beth hit Hope?

For a while, it was unclear whether Hope was making up the story.

But it was subsequently revealed that Beth did slap Hope, in a fit of rage.

However, Beth told Hope that she had pushed her into doing so, with her lies.

She also said that nobody would believe Hope if she were to tell them about the slap.

But, as Hope tells Sam what happened between her and Beth, this act of violence is exposed.

Coronation Street spoilers: Hope has a believer in Sam

As the storyline continues, Hope confides in best friend Sam.

She tells him that Beth slapped her.

But, she explains, Beth warned her not to bother telling anyone, as nobody would believe that she was telling the truth.

Sam is shocked by what Hope says.

He tells Tyrone that Hope is telling the truth about the slap.

Will Tyrone believe Hope and Sam?

