Coronation Street spoilers reveal Asha is sex shamed by her boyfriend Corey.

In Friday’s scenes (April 23) Aadi sees Corey emerge from Asha’s bedroom. He’s furious when he realises he stayed the night and threatens to tell Dev.

Corey goads Aadi telling him that his sister has a voracious sexual appetite. Disgusted, Aadi snaps and punches Corey on the nose.

Dev returns home to finds Aadi and Asha trading insults. Aadi keeps quiet about his reason for punching Corey in order to protect Asha.

In next week’s scenes Dev is unhappy with Asha staying over at Corey’s family home and goes to meet with Corey’s dad Stefan.

But it soon becomes clear Stefan couldn’t care less what his son gets up to.

Dev loses his temper and asserts that if Asha fails her exams or ends up pregnant, he will hold him accountable for his lack of parental responsibility.

When Corey reveals to Asha that Dev had a word with his dad and she’s no longer welcome to stay, Asha is furious.

Coronation Street spoilers: Asha moves in with Corey

Later Aadi reveals to Dev that Asha’s been in touch and told him where she’s living, Dev calls at Nick and Leanne’s flat.

A smug Corey reveals his parents have now taken over the lease and the flat is now his and Asha’s.

In the café, Asha enthuses about her new living arrangements to Nina and Kelly.

Yasmeen warns Dev to keep a close eye on Asha, having previously witnessed Corey being horrible to her.

Later Dev pays a visit to their flat, but as he leaves, Corey makes it clear to Asha that her dad is not welcome.

Soon Mary calls at the flat with a housewarming gift for Asha. Asha thanks Corey for a lovely day and admits she never felt happier.

When Asha later suggests that they get a couple of cats so they can feel like a proper family, it’s clear Corey isn’t keen on the idea.

Later Kelly accuses Corey of turning into Mr Boring. Corey reckons she’s jealous, but it becomes clear they’re enjoying the banter.

