Sharon Bentley returned to Coronation Street in tonight’s episode (Wednesday, April 21), but who is Sharon Bentley?

In tonight’s episode of the ITV soap, Rita is stunned when her former foster daughter Sharon comes into the Kabin.

Rita was shocked to see Sharon again (Credit: ITV)

Sharon and Rita fell out many years ago, but what happened between the two women?

Who is Sharon Bentley in Coronation Street?

Sharon, whose maiden names is Gaskell, is the former foster daughter of Rita Tanner and her first legal husband Len Fairclough.

She has a biological brother called Wayne Gaskell.

Sharon stayed with Rita and Len in 1982, however she went to long-term foster parents, the Bolton family.

But when Sharon met the Bolton family, she found them too posh and ran away, returning to Rita.

Sharon in Coronation Street: Her relationships

Between 1983 and 1984, Sharon developed a crush on Gail Platt’s first wife, Brian Tilsley.

She lied that they were having an affair and became increasingly obsessed with him.

Eventually she started going out with Curly Watts but dumped him for Terry Duckworth.

Why did Rita and Sharon fall out?

In 1984 Sharon left Weatherfield and didn’t return until 15 years later.

She returned to invite Rita to her wedding to Ian Bentley, but Sharon dumped him at the altar, exposing his affair with Natalie Barnes.

After the wedding fiasco, she came to work at the Kabin where she clashed with Leanne Battersby. Rita then offered the shop to Sharon as a birthday gift.

Sharon and her husband Ian (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

After an ill-fated romance with Danny Hargreaves and a suicide attempt, Sharon got back with in touch with Ian.

She put the Kabin up for sale to buy a house in Bolton with Ian. But Rita was furious and sent Sharon packing.

She later bought the Kabin back.

