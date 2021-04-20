Coronation Street spoilers reveal Kevin and Abi decide Alina can’t come to their wedding. But what will Tyrone say?

In next week’s scenes Chesney calls at No.9 and warns Fiz that locking Tyrone out won’t solve anything and she needs to be a bigger person for the sake of the girls.

Chesney calls at the garage and tells Tyrone he’s persuaded Fiz to let him see Hope and Ruby.

Chesney convinces Fiz to let the girls see Tyrone (Credit: ITV)

Tyrone gently explains to both of the girls that he no longer wants to be with mummy as he’s fallen in love with somebody else. But he tells them he will always love them very much.

Tyrone takes the girls to Speed Daal for dinner. But when Hope spots Alina, she asks her to join them, pointing out she’s daddy’s girlfriend.

Tyrone and Alina are mortified to realise Hope knows the truth.

Fiz makes up with Maria and admits her biggest fear is that the girls will choose Alina over her.

Fiz tells Tyrone she fears the girls choosing Alina over her (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile at Speed Daal, Hope asks Alina about her favourite things. It’s clear the girls are smitten and Tyrone is delighted that they like Alina.

As Tyrone, Alina, Hope and Ruby all leave Speed Daal in high spirits, Fiz steams over. She tries not to cry as she drags the girls away.

Coronation Street spoilers: Kevin and Abi decide Alina can’t come to their wedding

Fiz is upset to see Tyrone, Alina and the girls together (Credit: ITV)

Later Tyrone and Tim start discussing Kevin’s stag do. But they soon start arguing over the best place to go.

When Tyrone makes it clear that he’s expecting to take Alina with him to the wedding, Kevin and Abi are equally horrified, aware of how much it will upset Fiz.

When Abi reveals that Tyrone’s intending to bring Alina to the wedding, Sally is also horrified.

Kevin and Abi decide Alina can’t come to their wedding (Credit: ITV)

Later Tyrone realises that Alina isn’t welcome at the wedding.

Annoyed, Tyrone tells Kevin and Abi they can stuff their wedding and he’s resigning as Kevin’s Best Man.

