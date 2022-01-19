Coronation Street SPOILERS: Amy Barlow ‘in spiking horror’ as she’s rushed to hospital

Coronation Street character Amy Barlow will be the victim of drink spiking, it has been reported.

According to The Sun, Amy will end up in hospital as her parents, Tracy and Steve, suspect she has taken a drug overdose.

A source told the publication: “Amy ends up in a bad way in hospital and Tracy and Steve fear the worst.

“They’re convinced she’s on drugs – but she’s adamant she didn’t take them knowingly.

It has been reported Amy will be spiked (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for January 24-18

“It soon becomes clear she’s been the victim of spiking but Steve and Tracy don’t accept it.

It soon becomes clear she’s been the victim of spiking.

“They are convinced Jacob is leading their daughter astray and soon the police are investigating.”

Entertainment Daily has contacted Coronation Street reps for comment on this.

Coronation Street: Amy Barlow and Jacob Hay

It has also been revealed that Amy will have a romance with Jacob Hay, who roped Simon Barlow into delivering drugs for Harvey last year.

Recently Amy ran into Jacob and warned him to keep away from her and the street. But it seems the two will end up spending some time together.

Jacob and Amy will start a relationship, but Tracy and Steve won’t be impressed (Credit: ITV)

Speaking about Jacob to Entertainment Daily and other media at a recent press event, Corrie boss Iain MacLeod said: “We also really like the idea of the story that we’re going to go on to tell with him which is pairing him up with someone that’s historically quite well-behaved and wouldn’t say boo to a goose.

“She’s quite sensible given her genetic provenance and that’s Amy Barlow.

“We thought how would Tracy and Steve react to her suddenly in a romantic relationship with possibly the most unsuitable boyfriend they’ve ever heard of?”

Tracy and Steve aren’t happy (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Carla slams Jenny for choosing Leo over her family

Tracy and Steve try to break up Amy and Jacob

However Tracy and Steve aren’t impressed with Amy’s new boyfriend.

He continued: “I think it’s a story that probably most parents of teenage children will completely relate to and again it’s very, very funny as Steve try with Tracy try with increasing failure to strategize this and go ‘what are we going to do. We’ll try reverse psychology, we’ll try freezing her out, we’ll try cutting her off financially’ and all these things just make it worse and worse and worse to a comedy effect.

“In the end they have to bite the bullet and try and get along with this lad.

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Have you been watching Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.