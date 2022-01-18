Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for January 24-28

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Bernie has some explaining to do when the police come knocking.

Meanwhile, Tim is desperate to make amends before he goes under the knife.

And, Faye confesses everything.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Read more: Coronation Street full cast for 2022 – meet them all here!

1. Bernie and Dev go public

Bernie and Dev host a family dinner in Speed Daal.

Dev takes Bernie’s hand they announce they are now officially a couple.

Gemma is stunned by her mum’s news, but will she be happy for them?

2. Bernie caught out

Bernie buys Joseph a video game and raises suspicions when she lies Dev gave her a pay rise.

Dev wants answers, but buys her story she lied to make Chesney feel better.

Evelyn doesn’t believe her, though and calls the police, believing Bernie had something to do with Joseph’s disappearance.

Bernie breaks down and confesses everything, and both her and Chesney are taken in for police questioning.

Bernie tries to convince Paul she did everything with the best of intentions, but will he believe her?

3. Carla touches a nerve with Jenny

Carla reminds Jenny she promised Kate a share of Johnny’s money.

She accuses Jenny of forgetting about the family now she has a toyboy.

Jenny sorts the money for Kate and Carla thanks her.

However, Carla makes it clear she thinks her relationship with Leo is inappropriate so soon after Johnny’s death.

Later in the week, Jenny rushes to A&E when she gets a call to say Leo’s been injured.

She’s shocked when she meets his parents at the hospital. Who are they?

4. Tim goes under the knife

Tim begs Kevin to talk to Sally for him and apologise.

But will she forgive him before he has his surgery?

Just as the anaesthetic takes affect, Tim hears a commotion and sees Sally being arrested.

Is he dreaming it or have the police taken his wife away?

Later in the week, it’s Tim’s 50th birthday and Sally is determined they should celebrate in hospital.

But Elaine thinks he needs rest not a party.

She tells them she’s going to move in to help look after Tim.

5. Faye confesses

Emma and Faye are stunned to hear Ted’s post mortem suggests he was run over.

They’re horrified to find out that could have triggered the blood clot that killed him.

As Craig reveals the police have an e-fit of a girl visiting Ted’s flat, and it resembles Emma, the pressure gets too much.

Faye crumbles and tells him the whole story.

Read more: Who’s leaving and who’s joining Coronation Street in 2022?

6. Daisy and Daniel back together?

Lydia finds out what happened between Summer and Daniel.

She confides in Sarah she’s concerned about his past.

Daisy overhears their conversation and leaps to Daniel’s defence.

She insists he’s a wonderful guy.

Daniel thanks Daisy for her kind words when he finds out what she did.

He’s taken aback when she suggests they go for a drink.

Lydia overhears and instantly notices there’s a spark between them.

Will Daisy and Daniel reunite?

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.