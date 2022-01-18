Coronation Street first look week 4 Tim in hospital, Jenny shocked, Bernie sheepish
Soaps

Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for January 24-28

Bernie's got some explaining to do

By Carena Crawford
| Updated:

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Bernie has some explaining to do when the police come knocking.

Meanwhile, Tim is desperate to make amends before he goes under the knife.

And, Faye confesses everything.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Bernie and Dev go public

Coronation Street Mon 24 Jan Dev and Bernie announce they are a couple

Bernie and Dev host a family dinner in Speed Daal.

Dev takes Bernie’s hand they announce they are now officially a couple.

Coronation Street Mon 24 Jan Dev and Bernie announce they are a couple stunning Gemma

Gemma is stunned by her mum’s news, but will she be happy for them?

2. Bernie caught out

Coronation Street Wed 26 Jan Dev buys Bernie's story about making the pay rise up

Bernie buys Joseph a video game and raises suspicions when she lies Dev gave her a pay rise.

Dev wants answers, but buys her story she lied to make Chesney feel better.

Coronation street Wed 26 Jan Bernie denies having anything to do with Joseph's disappearance, but Evelyn calls the police

Evelyn doesn’t believe her, though and calls the police, believing Bernie had something to do with Joseph’s disappearance.

Bernie breaks down and confesses everything, and both her and Chesney are taken in for police questioning.

Coronation Street Fri 28 Jan Bernie promises Paul everything she did was meant with the best intentions

Bernie tries to convince Paul she did everything with the best of intentions, but will he believe her?

3. Carla touches a nerve with Jenny

Coronation Street Mom 24 Jan Carla reminds Jenny she promised Kate a share on Johnny's money

Carla reminds Jenny she promised Kate a share of Johnny’s money.

She accuses Jenny of forgetting about the family now she has a toyboy.

Coronation Street Mom 24 Jan Carla reminds Jenny she promised Kate a share on Johnny's money

Jenny sorts the money for Kate and Carla thanks her.

However, Carla makes it clear she thinks her relationship with Leo is inappropriate so soon after Johnny’s death.

Coronation Street Wed 26 Jan Jenny goes to hospital when Leo is in an accident and is shocked to meet his parents

Later in the week, Jenny rushes to A&E when she gets a call to say Leo’s been injured.

She’s shocked when she meets his parents at the hospital. Who are they?

4. Tim goes under the knife

Coronation Street Mon 24 Jan Tim undergoes his operation

Tim begs Kevin to talk to Sally for him and apologise.

But will she forgive him before he has his surgery?

Coronation Street Mon 24 Jan Sally is arrested at the hospital

Just as the anaesthetic takes affect, Tim hears a commotion and sees Sally being arrested.

Is he dreaming it or have the police taken his wife away?

coronation Street Fri 28 Jan Sally throws Tim a 50th birthday party in hospital

Later in the week, it’s Tim’s 50th birthday and Sally is determined they should celebrate in hospital.

But Elaine thinks he needs rest not a party.

She tells them she’s going to move in to help look after Tim.

5. Faye confesses

Coronation Street Wed 26 Jan Emma and Faye think it's a good sign they've released Ted's body for a funeral

Emma and Faye are stunned to hear Ted’s post mortem suggests he was run over.

They’re horrified to find out that could have triggered the blood clot that killed him.

Coronation Street Wed 26 Jan Emma and Faye think it's a good sign they've released Ted's body for a funeral

As Craig reveals the police have an e-fit of a girl visiting Ted’s flat, and it resembles Emma, the pressure gets too much.

Faye crumbles and tells him the whole story.

6. Daisy and Daniel back together?

Coronation Street Mon 24 Jan Lydia voices her concerns about Daniel to Sarah in the Woolpack, but Daisy defends him

Lydia finds out what happened between Summer and Daniel.

She confides in Sarah she’s concerned about his past.

Coronation Street Mon 24 Jan Lydia voices her concerns about Daniel to Sarah in the Woolpack, but Daisy defends him

Daisy overhears their conversation and leaps to Daniel’s defence.

She insists he’s a wonderful guy.

Coronation Street Wed 26 Jan Daniel thanks Daisy and Lydia sees the spark

Daniel thanks Daisy for her kind words when he finds out what she did.

He’s taken aback when she suggests they go for a drink.

Coronation Street Wed 26 Jan Daniel thanks Daisy and Lydia sees the spark

Lydia overhears and instantly notices there’s a spark between them.

Will Daisy and Daniel reunite?

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

