Coronation Street SPOILERS: Adam arrested as Lydia steps up her revenge campaign

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Lydia reports Adam to the police, is he in danger?

Over the last few weeks, Lydia has been stalking Adam. Meanwhile she’s been telling his wife Sarah that she’s been having a secret affair with a married man.

But next week, Adam is in trouble when Lydia makes out that it’s Adam she’s been having an affair.

In next week’s scenes, in the factory Sarah confirms that Lydia won’t be returning to work.

Adam assures Carla and Daniel that he hasn’t slept with Lydia since his days in university but they don’t believe him.

Adam calls in the factory and does his best to convince Sarah that Lydia is an evil fantasist (Credit: ITV)

Adam calls in the factory and does his best to convince Sarah that Lydia is an evil fantasist, but Sarah doesn’t believe him either.

Later Adam assures Sarah that Lydia is telling a pack of lies.

Coronation Street spoilers: Sarah kicks Adam out

At the flat, Sarah demands dates and times from Lydia when she supposedly had sex with Adam.

When Sarah suggests it’s all lies, Lydia shows Sarah threatening texts, making out they’re from Adam.

Sarah points out they’re from a different number. But when Lydia suggests calling the number, Sarah is shocked to find a phone ringing in Adam’s drawer.

Adam gets home to find Sarah dumping his stuff outside (Credit: ITV)

Adam arrives home to find Sarah dumping his stuff outside.

A desperate Adam calls at Lydia’s house asking to talk. Spotting a couple of passers-by, Lydia plays the victim and shouts at Adam to leave her alone, making out she’s scared.

Lydia eventually opens the door but when Adam steps inside, he’s horrified to see she’s trashed her house in another elaborate bid to set him up.

The police arrive at Lydia’s (Credit: ITV)

As he pulls out his phone to call the police, Lydia tells him it’s too late as they’re already here.

Soon the police arrest Adam on suspicion of threatening behaviour and criminal damage.

