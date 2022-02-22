Coronation Street: Sam Robertson hints he may quit over latest storyline

Coronation Street star Sam Robertson, who plays Adam Barlow has hinted he may quit the soap after revealing his confusion over his character’s latest storyline.

Recently Adam’s wife Sarah became friends with Adam’s ex, Lydia Chambers. Viewers have seen Lydia stalking Adam and plotting to ruin his marriage to Sarah.

But as the storyline continues, actor Sam has hinted that he could leave as he explained he feels like he needs to ‘recalibrate.’

Lydia has been stalking Adam (Credit: ITV)

In a recent interview with ED! and other media, Sam was asked if he wanted to see Adam and Sarah stay together.

Sam said: “I don’t know about that. I think one thing I’ve enjoyed working with Rebecca so much, it’s been a bit different really.

“I think sometimes familiarity breeds contempt. You know you pick up a script, I feel like I’m doing the same scene that I did 12 months ago. Then you think, is it me? Is it the character? Is it the other actors?”

Coronation Street: Sam Robertson hints he may quit

He continued: “It’s interesting, I speak to a lot of the guys here who have been working here for 15/20 years, like David Neilson and Jimmi Harkishin. I’m like ‘do you ever have these moments where you think I can do with maybe hanging this character’s suit on the coat hanger for a little bit’ and they’re like ‘yeah it happens.’

Sam has admitted he isn’t sure he if wants to see Adam and Sarah stay together (Credit: ITV)

“As an actor you’re used to working on different characters. I’m at the stage now, five years down the line, I’ve not played another character for over six years of my career now. It’s mad.

“I feel like at the minute, coming through this really big storyline I definitely feel like I need to recalibrate a bit and find out what this character’s all about.”

Sam admits confusion over character

Sam has played Adam on and off since 2004 (Credit: ITV)

Sam added: “I’ll be honest with you, I think this storyline, the confusion Adam is feeling, I’m kind of feeling that same confusion myself as an actor in terms of ‘where is this character? Who is this character I’m playing now?’ It’s very different from what I thought it was six to 12 months ago.

“So whether it’s a moment in time and things will start to fall back into place and be much more relaxed, that might well be the case. It will be interesting to see how things turn out.”

