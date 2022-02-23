Coronation Street SPOILERS: 4 HUGE storylines revealed as soap schedule changes

Coronation Street has revealed spoilers for the dramatic storylines that will be taking place as the soap moves it it’s new timeslot of 8pm.

From March 7 2022 Corrie will air from 8pm till 9pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Spring is in the air in Weatherfield and the new regular hour-long format kicks off as past secrets, lies and liaisons look set to cause problems for the Street’s residents.

It’s a dramatic season of must-see storylines, so what’s happening?

Coronation Street spoilers: Abi to make a life-changing decision

Abi has a decision to make (Credit: ITV)

After a tumultuous year Abi could be forgiven for thinking it’s time to put everything behind her and focus on her new life with husband Kevin and stepson, Jack.

But the past will catch up with her and when Kevin finds out about Abi’s one night stand, she hits the self-destruct button.

Kevin believes she cheated with her ex Tez. He soon tells them they’re over and she seeks out her old drug dealer mate, Dean.

In dramatic scenes set to air Sunday, March 6 she finds herself in a high speed stolen car chase.

Dumped by the side of the road, drugged up and in pain she calls an ambulance. She’s rushed to hospital where she has a life-changing decision to make.

Will Abi’s past mistakes change her future forever?

Coronation Street spoilers: Adam’s life in danger

Could Adam’s life be in danger? (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Adam has made many mistakes but never paid the price, until now.

The irony is he looks set to lose everything for something he hasn’t actually done.

As Lydia Chambers ramps up her cleverly orchestrated revenge plan it becomes clear she holds all the cards as she turns Sarah against him.

When Lydia gets him arrested he may be about to lose his liberty and career. But as the vendetta continues, is his life also in danger?

The truth about Rick revealed?

Will the truth come out? (Credit: ITV)

Gary Windass has spent the last two years getting away with murder but with terminally ill Laura is determined to find out what happened to her ex-husband Rick once and for all, he might not for much longer!

Laura hires a private detective forcing Gary to answer some tricky questions.

When news reaches him of a new building development planned for the place where Rick’s body is buried, it looks like the truth could come out.

Nicky returns to Weatherfield

Nicky’s return doesn’t go down well with Daisy (Credit: ITV)

Daisy is not afraid to play dirty to keep her man.

Things are looking good for Daisy and Daniel after they decide to give things another go. It seems Daisy has got her happy ever after.

But when Nicky Wheatley returns, the green-eyed monster takes over and Daisy pulls out all the stops to keep Nicky and Daniel apart.

With Nicky determined to stick around, even applying for a job at Daniel’s school, how will Daisy react when she discovers the truth about Nicky’s past?

Corrie boss Iain MacLeod teases new storylines

Coronation Street boss Iain MacLeod said: “It’s an exciting time for the show and these stories will propel us into the hour-long era with a bang and all the characteristic drama, humour, twists and intrigue that Corrie viewers have come to expect.

“We’ve got high-octane action with tragic heroine, Abi, leading to life and death dilemmas.

Kevin finds out about Abi cheating (Credit: ITV)

“We’ve got riotous romantic intrigue for Daniel with deliciously dastardly Daisy pulling out all the stops to keep her man.”

He continued: “We’ve got uber-complex Gary, who has finally turned his life around and is atoning for his sins with Kelly, only to find himself facing a final reckoning with the ghosts of his past.

“And we’ve got heart-stomping, high-stakes drama for Sarah, featuring a knife-edge showdown between Adam and his tormentor Lydia, which will leave you wondering which one’s the bad guy.

“All of this in one-serving per night. What’s not to love?”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.



From March 7, Corrie will move to 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

