Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Abi is involved in a horror accident that puts her life in grave danger.

In next week’s scenes Abi orders more drugs as she struggles with Seb’s birthday.

Meanwhile Kevin and Jack return from holiday. Confiding in Debbie, Kevin says he wants to talk to Abi and hopes he can patch things up.

But returning home he finds Abi and Dean cosy on the sofa, high on drugs and alcohol.

Kevin orders Abi to pack her bags and get out.

Kevin returns to find Abi and Dean on the sofa (Credit: ITV)

While she’s in the bathroom, Dean steals Kevin’s garage keys. Soon Abi realises what Dean has done and races over to the garage to find Dean revving a customer’s car.

She leaps in the passenger seat and makes a grab for the key, but Dean’s too quick and they’re soon speeding down a country road in the stolen car.

As Abi doubles over in pain, Dean stops the car.

Abi crouches by the side of the road in agony (Credit: ITV)

She crouches by the side of the road in agony, but to Abi’s horror, Dean leaps in the back and speeds off.

Abi calls for an ambulance, but her phone dies. She looks at the empty road in pain and fear.

Coronation Street spoilers: Abi in horror accident that puts her life on the line

Exhausted and in a state of shock, Abi lets herself into No.13.

Assuming her to be drunk, Debbie tells her she wants her out by the end of the day.

Tyrone opens up the garage and is shocked to find a customer’s car has been stolen.

Seeing her with a bag of booze, Tyrone suggests she had something to do with it.

Tyrone isn’t happy with Abi (Credit: ITV)

As Abi packs frantically, Tyrone calls and tells her if they don’t retrieve the stolen car, the business is finished.

Spotting a BMW, Abi forms a plan and calls Dean.

Abi later meets Dean at his lock-up. While he inspects the BMW, Abi calls the police to report the original car stolen.

However when Dean overhears the call, it looks like Abi is in danger.

It looks like Abi is in danger (Credit: ITV)

Having heard about the stolen car from Tyrone, a concerned Toyah calls Abi’s phone and a paramedic answers. The paramedic explains Abi was involved in an accident.

Soon Toyah arrives at the hospital.

Later Abi is woken by the sound of police officers banging on the front door.

After showing the officers out, Abi goes to score more drugs.

Where will this end? Can Abi get the help she needs?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

From March 7, Coronation Street will air hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm.

