Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for March 6-11

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Abi is in danger repeatedly.

Can anyone help her overcome her addiction before it’s too late?

Meanwhile, Adam‘s life is falling apart and Gary suspects his life is about to get complicated too.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Kevin returns

Kevin and Jack return from holiday and he has decided he wants to sort things out with Abi.

But when he finds her on the sofa with Dean and they’re drugged up, he orders Abi to pack her things.

2. Abi in danger

Dean steals Kevin’s keys and Abi later finds him in a customer’s car at the garage.

She tries to stop him by jumping in the passenger seat, but he races away with her beside him.

Abi is in pain and Dean stops the car. She crouches by the side of the road in agony.

But Dean doesn’t help. He leaps back in the car and leaves Abi. Will she be okay?

3. Abi accused

Tyrone finds the customer’s car has been stolen when he opens the garage up.

He’s shocked and when he sees Abi with a bag of booze, he immediately accuses her of having something to do with it.

Tyrone tells her if they don’t get the stolen car back, the business is finished.

Can Abi track Dean down?

4. Abi in danger – again!

Wanting to put things right, Abi meets Dean at his lock-up.

She then calls the police to report the stolen car.

But Dean overhears her on the phone and grabs her.

Abi is in terrible danger – can anyone save her?

The next day a concerned Toyah rings Abi and is stunned when the police answer.

They tell Toyah Abi’s been in an accident. Is she okay?

5. Adam under pressure

Adam’s life is in tatters as he tries to prove his innocence.

When he gets word he could be struck off as a solicitor, he vows to clear his name.

But Lydia isn’t done with him yet…

6. Nick puts his foot down

Roy arranges for Brian to play Sam at chess to try to boost Sam’s confidence.

It works when Sam wins!

But Nick is worried Sam’s fallen behind at school and bans him from playing chess.

Sam is upset, but Nick remains firm and tells Roy the lessons are off.

However, Roy and Leanne soon plot to go behind Nick’s back.

They realise chess is good for Sam. How will Nick react when he finds out?

7. Emma meets Jon

Emma continues to see Jon in secret, but when he suggests they go to the Rovers, Emma panics.

8. Kelly’s secret is out

Simon urges Kelly to talk to Gary and Maria when she says she’s struggling to cram everything in.

Laura then calls Kelly to say she’s fallen and Kelly rushes to her side.

Kelly finds Laura in a bad way and lies to Maria that she’s staying the night at a mate’s house.

But worried Simon tells Maria what’s really going on and they invite Laura to move in with them.

9. Gary brought down by Laura?

Laura thanks Gary for letting her stay, but she makes him anxious when she tells him her plans to hire a PI.

Laura wants to track down Rick so Kelly can get his money.

Gary is horrified and tells Laura he’ll sort a PI out for her hoping to thwart her.

He calls Lenny telling him he has a job for him.

But Gary’s plan to trick Laura goes wrong when she recognises Lenny.

She then hires a real PI and explains Gary was the last person to see Rick alive. Will the truth come out?

10. Daisy feels threatened as Nicky returns

Nicky approaches Daisy looking for Daniel, but unnerved Daisy says he’s moved away.

However Nicky tracks Daniel down.

Daniel and Nicky enjoy a drink together as Daisy watches on.

But how will Daniel react when Nicky says she left a voicemail too and he finds out Daisy deleted it?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

