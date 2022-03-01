Coronation Street Abi Gary Daisy week 10
Soaps

Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for March 6-11

Abi's in a lot of danger

By Carena Crawford
| Updated:

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Abi is in danger repeatedly.

Can anyone help her overcome her addiction before it’s too late?

Meanwhile, Adam‘s life is falling apart and Gary suspects his life is about to get complicated too.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Kevin returns

Coronation Street Kevin returns to find Abi and Dean on the sofa

Kevin and Jack return from holiday and he has decided he wants to sort things out with Abi.

But when he finds her on the sofa with Dean and they’re drugged up, he orders Abi to pack her things.

2. Abi in danger

Coronation Street Abi's in pain and Dean chucks her out of the car

Dean steals Kevin’s keys and Abi later finds him in a customer’s car at the garage.

She tries to stop him by jumping in the passenger seat, but he races away with her beside him.

Coronation Street Abi crouches on the side of the road in agony

Abi is in pain and Dean stops the car. She crouches by the side of the road in agony.

But Dean doesn’t help. He leaps back in the car and leaves Abi. Will she be okay?

3. Abi accused

Coronation Street Tyrone is shocked to see a customer's car has been stolen and blames Abi

Tyrone finds the customer’s car has been stolen when he opens the garage up.

He’s shocked and when he sees Abi with a bag of booze, he immediately accuses her of having something to do with it.

Coronation Street Tyrone is shocked to see a customer's car has been stolen and blames Abi

Tyrone tells her if they don’t get the stolen car back, the business is finished.

Can Abi track Dean down?

4. Abi in danger – again!

Coronation Street Abi is in danger when she calls the police on Dean

Wanting to put things right, Abi meets Dean at his lock-up.

She then calls the police to report the stolen car.

Coronation Street Abi is in danger when she calls the police on Dean

But Dean overhears her on the phone and grabs her.

Abi is in terrible danger – can anyone save her?

Coronation Street Toyah finds out Abi has been involved in an accident

The next day a concerned Toyah rings Abi and is stunned when the police answer.

They tell Toyah Abi’s been in an accident. Is she okay?

5. Adam under pressure

Coronation Street Adam is worried he could be struck off

Adam’s life is in tatters as he tries to prove his innocence.

When he gets word he could be struck off as a solicitor, he vows to clear his name.

But Lydia isn’t done with him yet…

6. Nick puts his foot down

Coronation Street Roy watches as Sam beat Brian at chess

Roy arranges for Brian to play Sam at chess to try to boost Sam’s confidence.

It works when Sam wins!

Coronation Street Nick tells Roy Sam has to take a break from chess

But Nick is worried Sam’s fallen behind at school and bans him from playing chess.

Sam is upset, but Nick remains firm and tells Roy the lessons are off.

Coronation Street Nick tells Roy Sam has to take a break from chess

However, Roy and Leanne soon plot to go behind Nick’s back.

They realise chess is good for Sam. How will Nick react when he finds out?

7. Emma meets Jon

Coronation Street Emma secretly meets Jon in a hotel bar

Emma continues to see Jon in secret, but when he suggests they go to the Rovers, Emma panics.

8. Kelly’s secret is out

Coronation Street Simon is concerned about all Kelly is taking on

Simon urges Kelly to talk to Gary and Maria when she says she’s struggling to cram everything in.

Laura then calls Kelly to say she’s fallen and Kelly rushes to her side.

Coronation Street Kelly finds Laura in a bad way

Kelly finds Laura in a bad way and lies to Maria that she’s staying the night at a mate’s house.

But worried Simon tells Maria what’s really going on and they invite Laura to move in with them.

9. Gary brought down by Laura?

Coronation Street Laura tells Gary she's hiring a PI to find Rick

Laura thanks Gary for letting her stay, but she makes him anxious when she tells him her plans to hire a PI.

Laura wants to track down Rick so Kelly can get his money.

Coronation Street Laura thwarts Gary's plan to trick her

Gary is horrified and tells Laura he’ll sort a PI out for her hoping to thwart her.

He calls Lenny telling him he has a job for him.

Coronation Street Laura thwarts Gary's plan to trick her

But Gary’s plan to trick Laura goes wrong when she recognises Lenny.

She then hires a real PI and explains Gary was the last person to see Rick alive. Will the truth come out?

10. Daisy feels threatened as Nicky returns

Coronation Street Daisy has anti-spiking lids and Daniel feels uneasy

Nicky approaches Daisy looking for Daniel, but unnerved Daisy says he’s moved away.

However Nicky tracks Daniel down.

Coronation Street Daisy watches Daniel talk to Nicky

Daniel and Nicky enjoy a drink together as Daisy watches on.

But how will Daniel react when Nicky says she left a voicemail too and he finds out Daisy deleted it?

