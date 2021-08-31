Coronation Street hailed ‘best in years’ as viewers weep over Seb and Nina attack scenes

Fans of Coronation street have hailed the latest instalment of the show as the ‘best in years’ after shocking scenes saw Seb ‘return from the dead’.

The episode saw the identity of Seb’s killer finally revealed. The shock moment came as the tragic last moments of his life were re-enacted.

Viewers saw Seb in a series of flashbacks as Nina retraced her footsteps from the night he died.

Corey and Kelly stand over Seb’s lifeless body (Credit: ITV Pictures)

Her memory was then triggered when she heard a song that was playing on her final night with Seb before they were attacked.

Fans of the Weatherfield based soap have been undecided whether it was Corey or Kelly who murdered Seb.

But as Nina relived the moment in graphic and violent scenes, the identity of the killer was revealed.

Viewers now hope to see justice served in court – and Corey getting what he deserves for his brutal hate crime.

Fans took to Twitter to heap praise on the show and all of the actors involved as they admitted they couldn’t get enough of the episodes.

Fans now want to see justice served in court (Credit: ITV Pictures)

One wrote: “Corrie has been consistently brilliant all year, but tonight was genuinely on a whole other level. Utterly phenomenal.”

Another continued: “Tonight proving how soaps should, sparingly, use visual and sound effects in the right way rather than for the sake of it. Haunting, haunting production values and writing/performances.”

One made particular note of Abi actress Sally Carman’s work as they posted: “These kids man, they are just incredible actors, and Sally Carman’s acting throughout this whole thing has just been incomparable.”

Others praised Molly Gallagher for her portrayal of Nina: “Phenomenal episodes tonight – raw, horrifying and emotional to watch. Well done to all the cast especially Molly Gallagher – she’s a powerhouse.”

Other fans continued the adoration on the social media site.

One posted: “This Corrie episode doing flashbacks is powerful and heartbreaking.”

Another continued: “WOW! Absolutely blown away by tonight’s Coronation Street episodes. Such emotional, powerful, harrowing and thought-provoking scenes. Outstanding work and performances all round. Smashed it.”

A third continued: “Faultless and emotional. Just enough but I still broke down in tears. David, Molly, Sally, Harry, Maximus and Millie and the rest, a fabulous congratulations on superb acting.”

And there were even some viewers who mentioned the award-worthiness of the performance from all involved in the harrowing episodes.

One said: “Oscar-worthy. there are just no words for how phenomenally this storyline has been done. Kudos to the Corrie team.”

Another added: “I thought last nights episodes on Coronation Street were phenomenal, brilliantly written and acted, all deserve BAFTA.”

Coronation Street is on Monday’s, Wednesday’s and Friday’s on ITV and ITV Hub.

What do you think of Coronation Street and the scenes with Seb? Head over to our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and leave a comment to let us know!