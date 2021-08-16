Coronation Street has revealed a new storyline for Maria and Maria’s son Liam Connor Jr, and Samia Longchambon has explained some details of what’s to come.

As revealed in The Mirror, scenes that will air soon will see 12-year-old Liam collapse while playing football in the street. However this leads Maria to take drastic action.

Samia talked about the new storyline, but will Liam be okay? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Samia Longchambon talks Maria and Liam’s new storyline

Explaining what happens and Maria’s reaction, Samia Longchambon told the publication: “Liam has had a chesty cough, he’s playing football on the street then suddenly he collapses struggling to breathe.

“He’s taken to hospital and it turns out he’s had an asthma attack.

Liam collapses, but Maria takes drastic action (Credit: ITV)

“The ambulance can’t get down the street because of all the cars, which makes it even scarier. At the hospital the doctor says his asthma could have been caused by pollution and Maria just sees red.

“She’s fuming and it becomes her mission to get rid of the vehicles causing the heavy pollution on the street.”

Working with Asthma UK

Coronation Street has worked with Asthma UK on the storyline, with data stating that air toxicity is linked to as many as 36,000 deaths a year.

Liam is rushed to hospital and it’s revealed he suffered an asthma attack, but Maria sets off on a mission (Credit: ITV)

In 2013, Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah, died at the age of nine.

In 2020, a coroner’s inquest concluded that air pollution should be listed as the cause of Ella’s death, the first time that this has happened in the UK.

