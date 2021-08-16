Coronation Street spoilers for this week reveal Daniel panics when he thinks Bertie is in danger.

In this week’s scenes Daisy overhears Adam telling Daniel that his house is worth £400,000.

When Daisy casually asks about Daniel, Adam is quick to remind her that she has a boyfriend.

Later Daniel calls in the Rovers where Daisy tries to impress by claiming she is a lifelong fan of Byron.

However her efforts are undermined when Ryan questions why she has been looking up Byron quotes on her iPad.

Daisy isn’t happy when Ryan humiliates her (Credit: ITV)

Daisy is humiliated in front of Daniel.

Later Daisy collars Daniel and in a bid to justify her Byron faux pas, pretends she’s always wanted to be an English teacher.

Daniel drops off some teaching books for Daisy with Ryan in the Rovers.

Ryan wonders why Daisy never told him about her dream to become a teacher, but told Daniel.

However this doesn’t go down well with Daisy and she accuses Ryan of being jealous and leaves.

Coronation Street spoilers: Bertie swallows a battery?

Daniel rushes Bertie to hospital (Credit: ITV)

As Adam changes a battery in Bertie’s toy, Daniel arrives to pick his son up. However Sarah notices the old battery has vanished.

Fearing Bertie has swallowed it, Daniel picks him up and takes him to hospital.

In the street, a passing Daisy offers to administer first aid on the little boy, but Daniel barks at her to get out of the way and rushes off.

Daisy opens up to Daniel

Later Daniel informs Jenny that Bertie is okay and his scare was a false alarm.

When Jenny mentions how her son Tom’s death hit Daisy hard, Daniel goes to find her.

He apologises to her for being rude and insensitive. Daisy reveals that after her brother’s death, she took a first aid course.

Daisy opens up about her brother’s death (Credit: ITV)

She admits that Bertie’s scare brought back painful memories. Ryan tackles Daisy about their misunderstanding.

Meanwhile Alya is smug to see that Daisy has ditched Ryan and set her sights on Daniel.

In the Rovers, Jenny takes pity on Alya and reveals Ryan cheated on her didn’t happen the way she thinks, leaving Alya intrigued.

