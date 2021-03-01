Coronation Street star Sally Carman has revealed when she will be marrying her fiancé and Corrie co-star Joe Duttine.

Sally, who plays Abi Franklin, and Joe, who plays Tim Metcalfe, revealed their engagement in March last year.

Meanwhile her Corrie character Abi also got engaged recently to Kevin Webster, played by Michael Le Vell.

Joe and Sally are engaged (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When asked whether her real wedding or TV wedding would come first, Sally told WhatsOnTV: “The TV wedding. Covid-permitting, my real wedding will be at Christmas this year, hopefully. Fingers crossed.”

Speaking about Abi and Kevin’s wedding, she reveals that Kevin’s first wife and Abi’s best friend Sally Metcalfe will be the one officiating the ceremony.

Abi will be marrying Kevin (Credit: ITV)

She added: “Sally volunteers her service as chief bridesmaid/maid of honour, and Abi’s not having it; she’s like ‘I don’t want bridesmaids – stop taking over!’ Because Kevin gets her in to organise the wedding.

“Sally’s really hurt, but Abi says to her, ‘I do want you to officiate; I want you to marry us,’ which is just gorgeous.”

Coronation Street: Sally Carman and Joe Duttine

It was first reported that Sally and Joe were dating in August 2018 and went public with their relationship at the ITV summer party later that month.

In November 2019, the couple revealed they had moved in together.

Abi and Kevin

Abi and Kevin got engaged a few weeks ago. Over the last few months, Kevin and Abi have been through a lot.

The couple fell out with Kevin’s sister Debbie after discovering she was helping Ray Crosby with the new development which would’ve seen Coronation Street demolished.

Debbie and Kevin were locked in a fridge at the Bsitro (Credit: ITV)

In recent weeks, Ray went into hiding after his crimes started to come to light. But Debbie told Abi she killed him.

Whilst Ray believed Debbie was trying to help him flee, she was planning to report him to the police.

Abi proposed to Kevin (Credit: ITV)

However when Ray found out about Debbie’s plan to double cross him, he locked her and Kevin in the fridge at the Bistro.

Luckily Abi found them just in time and Ray was arrested for attempted murder. Afterwards, Abi got down on one knee and proposed to Kevin.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

