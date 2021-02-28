Johnny Briggs’ Coronation Street exit is one of the most iconic deaths in the history of the programme.

The legendary actor died peacefully at his home on Sunday (February 28), his family confirmed.

Johnny’s Weatherfield alter-ego, Mike Baldwin, died in the ITV soap in 2006 after 30 years on screens, in an exit that people will be talking about for years to come.

Doctors diagnosed Mike Baldwin with Alzheimer’s in 2005 (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Johnny Briggs’ Coronation Street character Mike Baldwin?

Doctors diagnosed Mike with Alzheimer’s disease towards the end of 2005.

At the time, he had intended to tie the knot with his girlfriend, Penny King (Pauline Fleming), but they broke up.

Mike then had a fall while holidaying in Spain and his condition deteriorated.

Viewers saw how bad it was as they watched him become increasingly confused. In one episode he enquired about Len Fairclough (Peter Adamson), who at that point had been dead for more than 20 years.

In April 2006, Mike went into hospital with pneumonia. His grandson Jamie (Rupert Hill) was with him, but he escaped and made it all the way back to the cobbles and his factory.

He escaped from the hospital and headed back to the cobbles in his final scenes (Credit: Photo by ITV/Shutterstock)

His former love rival, Ken Barlow (Bill Roache), found him in the street.

Mike suffered a massive heart attack, collapsing in pain, and Ken held him.

Unfortunately, he died in Ken’s arms, at the age of 64, having been on the show for 30 years.

Ken cradled Mike as he died from a heart attack (Credit: Photo by ITV/Shutterstock)

Actor dies at home

Johnny Briggs’ family announced his death on Sunday.

They said in a statement: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our father, Johnny Briggs.

“He passed away peacefully this morning after a long illness, with family by his side. He was 85.

“We politely ask for privacy at this time, so that we can quietly grieve as a family and remember the wonderful times we had with him. Thank you.”

A number of the actor’s former Corrie co-stars paid tribute to him, including ex Weatherfield favourite Bruce Jones.

Actor Johnny Briggs died at his home on Sunday morning (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Bruce, who played Les Battersby on the ITV soap, told The Sun: “I’m so sorry to hear my good friend Johnny Briggs has passed away today.

“I will always remember the good times we had working together. He’s a brilliant actor and a wonderful friend. God bless you, Johnny.”

