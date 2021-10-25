Coronation Street fave Sally Ann Matthews shares rare pic of husband with late on-screen hubby Johnny

Coronation Street star Sally Ann Matthews has paid tribute to her on-screen husband Richard Hawley, who was killed off last week.

In shocking scenes, Johnny Connor tragically drowned.

He lost his life while dramatically trying to save Sally’s character Jenny after she fell into a sinkhole.

In a touching post, Sally took to Instagram to thank her on-screen hubby for being there for her.

In a rare glimpse into her personal life, Sally shared a picture of her real-life husband, Nick Rhodes, standing next to him.

Corrie actor Richard Hawley bowed out last week (Credit: ITV)

Sally Ann Matthews pays tribute to Richard Hawley

She captioned the snap: “The real one and the pretend one. I’m going to miss my Manchester husband terribly. Thank you Rich for a fab five years x #Corrie.”

The devastating Corrie scenes aired last Friday on ITV.

“Johnny listen to me, they’re here,” cried Jenny. “They’re going to be with you soon. You don’t have to talk to me but look at me.

“Just raise your head, Johnny. Johnny look at me. They’re here.”

However, it was too late, and Johnny heard the voice of his late son Aidan (Shayne Ward) calling him before passing away.

Jenny was married to Johnny Connor, but they broke up earlier this year.

While Johnny was in prison, Jenny cheated on him with Ronnie Bailey.

Sally rarely shares pictures from her personal life (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, actress Sally and her hubby Nick have had more luck with their marriage. They walked down the aisle back in 1999, and have been together ever since.

Nick is a criminal QC and judge, and the couple lives together in London.

They share two sons, James and Louis.

The married couple ended up having a surprise wedding, and none of the guests knew what was happening until the Wedding March started playing.

They decided to get married on her birthday, at James’s christening!

“We had the christening [for James] and then we were at the reception,” she said.

“My best friend and I ducked out, did a quick change and called my dad to the back of the room. He sees me in a wedding dress, loses the use of his arms and legs and I went: ‘Dad, pull yourself together’.”

“Everyone started screaming and crying,” she added.

