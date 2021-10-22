Coronation Street character Johnny died in tonight’s episodes (Friday, October 22), meanwhile Natasha was shot by Harvey, but what will happen next?

In tonight’s scenes, Johnny went down the sinkhole to try and save his ex-wife Jenny. However they both ended up getting trapped.

Soon Shona decided to go down manhole on the street with a rope to try and save them.

Shona managed to find a way to help them out and sent the rope to try and pull them both through to her, so they could climb out the manhole.

Johnny died

But it became clear Johnny wasn’t feeling right. Before going to Shona, Jenny and Johnny shared a kiss.

Shona managed to help Jenny and pull her through the underwater tunnel.

When she got through, she looked through the hole and saw Johnny wasn’t moving. However Johnny began to hear the voice of his late son, Aidan.

Through the tunnel, Jenny told Johnny she loved him and he told her he loved her too before letting go and going underwater.

Natasha was shot by Harvey

Meanwhile Harvey came back to the street and broke into Leanne’s flat. He looked around and saw a woman in a black wig run for the door.

He shot her, believing it to be Leanne. However when Nick arrived at the flat, he was horrified to find it was Natasha, the mother of his son Sam, who had been shot.

It hasn’t been revealed if Natasha will survive. But what’s next for the residents of Coronation Street?

What happens in next week’s Coronation Street?

In next week’s scenes, Simon blames himself for the destruction caused by Harvey.

Meanwhile residents reel from the traumatic events while Leo breaks the news to David that if they had the sinkhole repaired sooner, the catastrophe would never of happened.

David feels terrible about the sinkhole

Soon more tragedy hits the street.

As furious residents confront David over the sinkhole, a shamefaced David admits he should’ve had the repairs done sooner.

What’s next for Richard Hawley?

Richard Hawley has played Johnny Connor since 2015. Speaking about what he’s going to do next, Richard said: “I am going to train and volunteer in a Forest School in Lymley Woods near where I live.

“We are going to be fundraising and creating a pilot project around play, mental health and nature, primarily for children to start with.

Richard Hawley revealed what's next after leaving the show

“I hope to make a documentary about that, we are going to spend a year getting it all set up.

“It is something that I am looking forward to immensely.

“I will be going to do some acting work too along the way but the Forest School Association is something I am very passionate about, particularly getting kids out and about again after the past 18 months.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

