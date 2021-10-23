Coronation Street SPOILERS: Jenny Connor hits the booze to cope with Johnny’s death

Coronation Street’s Jenny Connor is going to turn to booze to cope with ex Johnny’s death.

Viewers watched in tears as Johnny died in last night’s episode of the soap.

Jenny Connor hits the bottle next week after Johnny’s death (Credit: ITV)

He had jumped into the sinkhole to rescue Jenny when she fell down it.

In utterly heartbreaking scenes Johnny slipped away after making sure Jenny was safe and telling her he loved her.

The closing scenes saw Jenny completely destroyed by the death of her ex-husband.

Read more: Coronation Street: 5 Super Soap Week plot holes

And next week she will turn to alcohol in an effort to cope with her grief.

As an emotional Carla lays flowers outside the factory in Johnny’s memory, a drunken Jenny wants to throw a party in his honour much to Daisy and Carla’s dismay.

Jenny hits the bottle hard – insisting she will celebrate Johnny’s life.

But it’s all a mask and Carla is determined to get through to her.

As Jenny goes to pour herself another drink, Carla switches off the jukebox and locks the door, determined to put a stop to the party.

But will she be able to make Jenny see sense?

However, after a furious row with Daisy, Jenny’s left alone in the pub.

As Jenny sits alone in the darkened pub, crying over Johnny, she’s interrupted by a knock on the door.

Jenny Connor struggles to cope next week in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street’s Jenny Connor enraged by David Platt admission

Leo enters and tells her that she shouldn’t be on her own.

Later in the week Jenny’s snapped out of her misery by a burning rage after discovering Johnny’s death could have been avoided.

Daisy overhears David and Sarah talking about how the sinkhole collapse could have been avoided and tells a stunned Jenny and Carla.

Read more: Coronation Street: What’s next after Johnny dies and Natasha is shot?

A furious Carla and Jenny confront David and Shona over the sinkhole.

A shamefaced David admits that had they had the repairs done sooner, Johnny would still be alive.

But what will Jenny do with the information?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!