Coronation Street: Sally Ann Matthews heartbroken as she opens up on family loss

Coronation Street star, Sally Ann Matthews, has shared a heart-breaking post on Instagram after the death of her family cat, Limoux.

The cat had lived for around seventeen years but sadly died this week.

Sally was left heartbroken, with her co-stars and followers reaching their arm out to support the Coronation Street actress.

Sally Ann Matthews on Instagram

In a touching post, Sally shared a tribute to her beloved cat yesterday (Sunday, 4 May, 2022), posting a picture of the black and white cat sprawled on the bed.

The caption read: “Aww Limoux, you really were the world’s most stupid cat and we loved you for it. Limoux 2005-2022 x”

Sally’s co-stars commented with their support.

Hayley Tamaddon, who previously played Andrea Beckett on the soap, commented: “Awww I’m sorry Sal,” following her statement with a sad face and heart emoji.

Charlotte Jordan also sent her love, simply commenting the heart emoji.

Other followers paid tribute to Limoux.

One said: “Ohhhh god bless Limoux, what a life, what love.”

Another followed: “Those little fur babies really do take up a lot of room in our hearts.”

Actress Sally Ann Matthews plays Jenny Connor in the soap (Credit: ITV)

Sally Ann Matthews’ pets

Sally often posts pictures of her furry friends over on her Instagram page, showing her to be an animal lover.

Back in May, she shared a photo of her and her border terrier, Veto.

Veto could be seen licking her face after she’d been on a run.

Sally Ann exclaimed: “Sweaty kisses from my running buddy.”

She’s also shared many other adventures with her dog, even going calling him her “boating buddy” as the pair posed on a boat together.

Jenny kissed Stephen (Credit: ITV)

Sally Ann Matthews in Coronation Street

Sally Ann Matthews plays Jenny Connor in Coronation Street.

Last week, Jenny thought that her relationship with Leo was over as he finalised his plans to move to Canada.

On the rebound, she started flirting with Stephen in the Rovers, and soon took him into the back for a drink.

Little did she know that Stephen was only interested in her because he had his eyes on her money.

He’d just found out that she was the sole owner of the Rovers Return and wanted a slice of her cash.

With the pair getting the flirt on, things heated up.

The pair shared a kiss, with Gemma left shocked after seeing the two together.

She blocked the door just before Leo entered the room.

Later, Leo proposed to Jenny, oblivious to what had just happened.

Whilst Gemma has vowed to keep quiet, Jenny has questioned whether to tell him the truth.

Will Jenny be honest and confess to Leo about kissing Stephen or will she stay quiet?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

