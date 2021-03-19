Coronation Street has revealed how they filmed Tyrone and Alina’s kissing scenes in tonight’s episode (Friday, March 19).

Millions of Corrie viewers were shocked to see the pair share a secret kiss in Victoria Gardens. But how did they film close contact scenes during the pandemic?

Coronation Street: How were Tyrone and Alina’s kissing scenes filmed?

Show bosses have revealed that the scene was filmed using a real life couple as kissing doubles.

This was to avoid close contact between the actors and to adhere to the UK’s social distancing guidelines.

Regular Corrie extra Alex Mulvaney and his wife Hannah stepped into the roles of Tyrone and Alina to film the scene.

Alan and Ruxandra kept two metres apart (Credit: ITV)

The action was filmed outside on the memorial bench on the Victoria Gardens set. However Tyrone and Alina actors Alan Halsall and Ruxandra Porojnicu were never seated on the bench together.

The two actors were shot having the conversation separately. Later it was composited together during post-production to give the illusion that they were next to each other.

To make sure the actors had the correct eye line, Coronation Street’s design department taped a pair of sunglasses onto a telescopic radio aerial so the two characters could give the impression of looking into each other’s eyes.

Real-life couple Alex and Hannah were kissing doubles for Tyrone and Alina (Credit: ITV)

Alex and Hannah were then called in to kiss for real as the camera pulled back to see the pair in a clinch on the bench.

Hannah even had hair paint on the ends of her hair to make it look more like the character Alina.

Iain MacLeod talks about the scenes

Speaking about the decision to use kissing doubles, Corrie boss Iain MacLeod said: “For the most part, our brilliant writers, cast and crew have cleverly worked around the inability of our characters to get within two metres of each other.

Cast and crew have to adhere to social distancing measures (Credit: ITV)

“We have therefore told the same stories throughout the pandemic that we would have told in ‘normal’ times.

“But it felt wrong to tell a story of an illicit liaison, where someone betrays their partner based on lust and sexual attraction, only for us not to see any of the chemistry and closeness.

“Hence the smoke and mirrors here.”

What did Alex say about filming the scenes?

Speaking about the scene, Alex said: “My agent said Coronation Street need extras who were in support bubbles because I used to be an extra three times a week and they knew half of my family had done extra work on the show, it worked out perfectly.

“My partner, Hannah, hadn’t done any extra work before, but my agent knew she had dark hair like Alina’s, so I asked her if she wanted to do it.”

“Hannah was nervous at first, but she is a big Coronation Street fan.”

Alex and his wife Hannah (Credit: ITV)

“I had been on set many times before, and I was able to talk her through what to expect and she was a bit star struck when she saw the actors.

“I thought it was a really inventive idea, especially the sunglasses on the car aerial to keep the actors’ eyeline.

“Given what is going on in the world this was the best way to do it safely. It was a really enjoyable day and it was clear that all the cast and staff follow COVID rules strictly. The organisation and care taken is second to none.”

Alex reveals his family history on the cobbles

Alex continued: “I wasn’t nervous because I have done a lot of television work in the past and this wasn’t my first on-screen kiss. I love Coronation Street but I tend not to watch it when I know I’m going to be on it.

“I usually cringe but the rest of my family will be watching.

Alex’s family members have also worked as extras on Corrie (Credit: ITV)

Alex then revealed that his family members have appeared as extras on the cobbles before.

He added: “My dad has been a regular in the cobbles and in the Rovers for forty-two years and he is still going strong.

“He pops up in Roy’s Rolls on occasions, now with my mum, brother and sister all joining as extras. It’s quite the family affair.”

