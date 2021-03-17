Kat made her first appearance in Coronation Street tonight (Wednesday, March 17). But who is she and who plays her?

Kat in Coronation Street: Who is she?

Kat is Ronnie Bailey’s wife. Ronnie first appeared on the cobbles a few weeks ago. He is the brother of Ed Bailey.

In tonight’s episode, Kat managed to track down Ronnie and thought he was having an affair with Aggie.

But he revealed that the real reason he was visiting his family was because he believed his nephew Michael, could he his son.

Kat is played by Melissa James (Credit: ITV)

He explained that he and Aggie had a brief relationship over 30 years ago, just before she met Ed.

However when she got with Ed after dating Ronnie, she fell pregnant very quickly with Michael, leading Ronnie to wonder if he could be his dad.

Kat told Ronnie not to tear his family apart. However Ronnie told Ed that he could be Michael’s dad.

Kat in Coronation Street: Who plays her?

Kat is played by actress Melissa James.

Melissa has appeared in some popular TV series before her role in Coronation Street.

In 2013, she played Melody Graham in Doctors.

In 2015 she played Gloria DaCosta in TV series WPC 56.

She went on to play Zoe in Silent Witness and last year she played Steph Gibson in The Split.

She also had various roles on The Emily Atack show.

Melissa has also had roles in Holby City, Ransom and Thanks for the Memories.

What’s next for the Bailey family?

Whilst Ronnie told Ed the truth, Michael was in the labour ward with Grace, who was about to give birth to his baby.

Ronnie told Ed that Michael could be his son (Credit: ITV)

Ed later confronted Aggie and she was adamant Michael was his son. Will they tell Michael the truth?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

