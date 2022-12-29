Coronation Street star Rebecca Ryan has announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

The actress, who played Lydia Chambers on Corrie, married partner Dan Acraman earlier this year.

She took to Instagram on Thursday afternoon (December 29) to share the happy news that they are expecting a baby.

In the accompanying photos, the actress showed off her baby bump while she posed in front of her Christmas tree.

Rebecca Ryan has revealed she is pregnant (Credit: Splashnews)

Coronation Street star Rebecca said: “I thought this year couldn’t get any better after marrying the man of my dreams, but it turns out it can… Can’t wait to become a mummy in 2023 x”.

Fans rushed to comment and congratulate the actress.

“Congratulations @rebeccaryan___ Lovely news. Xx,” replied one fan.

Another said: “Oh wow!! Sending you all the love for your bundle of joy”.

“Congratulations and best wishes x,” added a third.

Rebecca’s mum Maranna Ryan added: “The amazing news is out at last, I couldn’t be happier you have made my dreams come true can’t believe that I’m going to be a granny.”

“I love you both to the moon and back can’t wait until the new arrival all my love”.

Rebecca, 31, first shot to fame on the Channel 4 comedy series Shameless as Debbie Gallagher.

Rebecca left Coronation Street earlier this year (Credit: Splashnews)

Actress Rebecca shares wedding woes

Her baby news comes months after Rebecca revealed that she had finally married her partner Dan Acraman earlier this summer.

It was quite the journey to get down the aisle, as the pair were forced to cancel previously due to Covid.

“Second time trying to plan my wedding!” she said on Instagram earlier this year. “The first one was cancelled due to Covid so we are back to square one!”

“No date, no venue and still wanting to get married this year. I wish I was an organised person.”

She said previously during an appearance on Lorraine: “We were supposed to get married two years ago, but Covid hit, so we’re back to square one now really – looking for a venue because we couldn’t change the date.

“I’m hoping – we’re hoping to still get married this year, but we haven’t planned anything so I need to see how it goes and get on it really.”

