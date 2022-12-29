Rebecca Ryan and her husband on the red carpet
Soaps

Coronation Street star Rebecca Ryan ends the year on a high as she announces pregnancy

Amazing news!

By Joshua Haigh

Coronation Street star Rebecca Ryan has announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

The actress, who played Lydia Chambers on Corrie, married partner Dan Acraman earlier this year.

She took to Instagram on Thursday afternoon (December 29) to share the happy news that they are expecting a baby.

In the accompanying photos, the actress showed off her baby bump while she posed in front of her Christmas tree.

Rebecca Ryan and her husband on the red carpet
Rebecca Ryan has revealed she is pregnant (Credit: Splashnews)

Coronation Street star Rebecca Ryan announces that she’s pregnant

Coronation Street star Rebecca said: “I thought this year couldn’t get any better after marrying the man of my dreams, but it turns out it can… Can’t wait to become a mummy in 2023 x”.

Fans rushed to comment and congratulate the actress.

“Congratulations @rebeccaryan___ Lovely news. Xx,” replied one fan.

Another said: “Oh wow!! Sending you all the love for your bundle of joy”.

“Congratulations and best wishes x,” added a third.

Rebecca’s mum Maranna Ryan added: “The amazing news is out at last, I couldn’t be happier you have made my dreams come true can’t believe that I’m going to be a granny.”

“I love you both to the moon and back can’t wait until the new arrival all my love”.

Rebecca, 31, first shot to fame on the Channel 4 comedy series Shameless as Debbie Gallagher.

Rebecca Ryan and her husband on the red carpet
Rebecca left Coronation Street earlier this year (Credit: Splashnews)

Actress Rebecca shares wedding woes

Her baby news comes months after Rebecca revealed that she had finally married her partner Dan Acraman earlier this summer.

It was quite the journey to get down the aisle, as the pair were forced to cancel previously due to Covid.

“Second time trying to plan my wedding!” she said on Instagram earlier this year. “The first one was cancelled due to Covid so we are back to square one!”

“No date, no venue and still wanting to get married this year. I wish I was an organised person.”

She said previously during an appearance on Lorraine: “We were supposed to get married two years ago, but Covid hit, so we’re back to square one now really – looking for a venue because we couldn’t change the date.

“I’m hoping – we’re hoping to still get married this year, but we haven’t planned anything so I need to see how it goes and get on it really.”

Read more: Corrie spoilers: Teddy killed in confrontation with Stephen?

YouTube video player

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Coronation Street Pregnancy Rebecca Ryan

Trending Articles

Riptide on Channel 5: All the questions we need answered after THAT penultimate episode
Tony Curran smiling and Tom Glynn-Carney signing in Mayflies
Mayflies ending: Does Tully die as Martin Compston drama ends?
Will Ash looking serious with the Coronation Street Rovers pub
Emmerdale newcomer Will Ash is related to a Coronation Street star as fans cry: ‘They’re so alike’
David Walliams walking in the street wearing a brown suit
BGT 2023: Show shake-up planned after complaints from viewers?
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash smiling
Pregnant Stacey Solomon admits she’s ‘nervous’ as she shares fears over baby number five
Coronation Street's Jacob, Dasiy and the DJ, and Summer comp image
Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for January 8-13