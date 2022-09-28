Coronation Street star congratulated by co-stars as she shares gorgeous pic from her wedding day

Coronation Street star Rebecca Ryan has revealed she got married to fiancé Dan Acraman.

The actress who played Lydia Chambers in Coronation Street, shared the wonderful news on social media.

Rebecca played Lydia in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Rebecca Ryan announces she’s got married

Rebecca shared the exciting news on Instagram posting a photo of her and Dan on their wedding day.

She captioned the post: “Husband and wife. 24.09.22 – The best day of our lives.”

Her Corrie co-stars commented on the post, congratulating Rebecca and Dan.

Mollie Gallagher, who plays Nina Lucas, wrote: “Awww congratulations.”

Harriet Bibby, who plays Summer Spellman, commented: “The most beautiful bride.”

Sally Carman, who plays Abi Webster, added: “Oh my darling, you look so beautiful! Congratulations!”

Rebecca Ryan and her husband Dan

Rebecca and Dan have been engaged since 2018 and they originally planned to get married a couple of years ago.

However their plans were changed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

When asked about her wedding plans on an appearance on Lorraine earlier this year, Rebecca told Lorraine Kelly: “We were supposed to get married two years ago but Covid hit, so we’re back to square one now really, looking for a venue because we couldn’t change the date.

“We’re hoping to still get married this year, but we haven’t planned anything so I need to get on it really.”

Rebecca and Dan also have a sausage dog called Leo, named after actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

Lydia was an ex-girlfriend of Adam Barlow (Credit: ITV)

Who did Rebecca play in Coronation Street?

Rebecca, has had main roles in Waterloo Road, Casualty and Shameless.

Last year she was cast in Coronation Street last year playing Lydia Chambers – an ex-girlfriend of Adam Barlow.

Lydia became good friends with Adam’s wife Sarah. But she was upset when Sarah introduced her to Adam and he didn’t recognise her.

Lydia began stalking Adam and lied to Sarah that they had been having an affair.

Eventually Lydia admitted to Adam she lied about an affair as she fell pregnant with his child when they were together and she had an abortion and her life went downhill.

Although when she saw him again she hoped they could be friends, she was hurt by the fact he didn’t even recognise her.

The storyline concluded after Lydia pushed Adam off a shopping centre balcony.

He survived and Lydia left the street in March earlier this year.

