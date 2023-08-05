Coronation Street on-screen couple we didn’t know were married in real life

A couple of Coronation Street stars have revealed they are secretly married in real life. The two actors play husband and widow on the ITV soap and have revealed their secret connection.

Actor Steven Meo appeared on the cobbles as dodgy businessman Rufus Donahue. He joined the soap in February when Rufus arrived in Weatherfield to do business with Carla Connor at Underworld.

His dealings with the factory brought him into the orbit of serial killer Stephen Reid. And when Rufus discovered how Stephen was drugging Carla with LSD, he made a shock decision.

Deciding to blackmail Stephen, Rufus demanded tens of thousands in cash. However he failed to realise how far Stephen would go to protect himself.

The killer visited Rufus at his mansion and drugged him before encouraging him into the pool and promptly drowning him. He thought he got away with it but fans know he lost his tie pin at the scene.

Coronation Street stars are a couple in real life!

And while the police missed the crucial piece of evidence – one person didn’t – his estranged wife Lou. She has become determined to prove there was foul play involved in Rufus’ death.

Next week she will turn up on Coronation Street determined to get to the truth. She will make her suspicions known to Stephen and leave him clearly terrified.

But she will also have a very familiar face. Actress Eleanor Howell has revealed her secret connection to Rufus actor Steven – she’s married to him.

Eleanor plays Rufus’ widow on Coronation Street and the couple are very much married in real-life (Credit: ITV)

The star wrote on social media: “Well, don’t mind if I do. Delighted to say I’m joining the lovely bunch at Corrie!

“Following in @stevemeo’s footsteps, Catch me as my real life hubby’s on screen widow!” Meanwhile Steven also shared a message about his on and off screen wife’s role.

He said: “Hugely proud to announce my super talented wife will be appearing in #Corrie from next week on, as my on-screen grieving widow!!”

Eleanor’s first Corrie appearance will take place in next week’s episodes of the soap.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

