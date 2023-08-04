Coronation Street spoilers: Adam moves on – but is he really over Sarah?

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Adam moves on from Sarah as he goes out on the town for a night out.

After getting tipsy with Dee-Dee, Adam decides to go out and enjoy himself.

But, as Adam moves on – is he really over Sarah in Coronation Street spoilers?

Adam found out the truth (Credit: ITV)

Adam and Sarah are over

When Adam found out that Sarah cheated on him with Damon, he eventually gave her another chance.

However, things soon changed when he found out the truth about the paternity results of Sarah’s baby.

Sarah had lied to Adam that the baby was his before Stephen faked a paternity results letter and destroyed the real one.

The baby was in fact Damon’s and Adam had realised this when picking up the actual letter from the clinic. Sarah had no idea that Adam knew the truth and kept playing along with the fantasy.

Holding a surprise gender reveal party for Sarah, Adam got her to open a box with a balloon that was meant to reveal the baby’s gender.

However, everyone was shocked when it said ‘it’s Damon’s’ on it instead.

He then ended things with Sarah after revealing that he knew about her deceit, packing up his things from the flat and leaving her.

Adam moves on (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Adam moves on from Sarah

Next week, Adam enjoys some drinks with Dee-Dee in the pub garden and tells her that he’s going out for a night out on the town to forget about Sarah.

After his night out, Adam tries to make Sarah jealous during a conversation with Daniel.

He tells Daniel that he had a wonderful night out and didn’t get much sleep.

But, is Adam really over Sarah? Did he really sleep with someone else? Or, is he still unable to move on?

