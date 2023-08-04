Coronation Street spoilers: Stephen caught out over Rufus’ death as vital evidence is found?

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Stephen’s caught out over Rufus’ death as some vital evidence is found.

As Rufus’ wife, Lou, turns up, Stephen is stunned when she mentions his tie pin.

But, will Stephen be exposed as Rufus’ murderer in Coronation Street spoilers?

Coronation Street spoilers: Rufus’ wife shows up

Next week, Rufus’ wife, Lou, turns up at Underworld and reveals that Rufus’ inquest is tomorrow and she’s suspicious of his death.

As she explains that she’s reaching out to the Gazette, Stephen tries to act cool.

However, once he’s alone, Stephen tries to find any news reports made about Rufus’ death.

Later on, Lou speaks to Stephen and Carla and reveals that the coroner confirmed that Rufus died of misadventure.

Lou confesses that she doesn’t believe that Rufus died due to drugs leading Stephen to reassure her that Rufus must’ve died accidentally. But, will she believe him?

Coronation Street spoilers: Stephen caught out

At Rufus’ memorial, Stephen panics when asked by Rufus’ son how he knew his dad.

After running out of the memorial, Stephen returns with the factory staff.

Carla and Lou start becoming suspicious when they later see Stephen run off to the bathroom when Rufus’ son makes an emotional speech.

He’s then shocked when Lou presents a bag of things, including his tie pin, that were found by the pool when Rufus died.

Lou also mentions Rufus’ missing watch which leads Peter to confess to Carla that he found it in the back of the taxi and sold it to pay for her rehab.

Stephen’s caught out when Lou explains that she’s going to show the tie pin to the police as she knows that it wasn’t Rufus’. But, will the evidence expose Stephen as Rufus’ murderer?

