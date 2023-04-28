Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Stephen blackmailed as he’s found out over Rufus’ death

Our Coronation Street spoilers tonight can reveal that Stephen Reid is blackmailed by two shady figures from his past… who appear to know that he killed Rufus. Will he give in to their demands?

Elsewhere, Tim issues Stephen a warning about his mum. And the pressure mounts for Amy as her ordeal at Aaron’s hands begins to affect her uni work.

Meanwhile, Sarah tries to distract herself from Damon – and to keep him away from Adam. Plus, Paul shares an update with Dee-Dee, and George makes a mess of his model boat.

Read our Coronation Street spoilers tonight in full below.

Stephen’s former drug dealers demand money for their silence (Credit: ITV)

Someone knows what Stephen did

Stephen shows off his new car while sharing samples with Owen and Angelique. While doing so, he opens a hand-delivered letter. He is shocked to read a single line, ominously warning him “I know what you did to Rufus.”

Over at the Rovers, he struggles to get in the mood while the others celebrate their second order. As he heads back to the factory alone, he is approached by two youths.

He recognises them as the dealers he attempted to buy LSD from a few months ago. They tell Stephen that they sent the letter – and demand £10k for their silence, or else they’ll go to the police. Will Stephen go along with their demands?

Will Stephen pay up… or resort to violence again? (Credit: ITV)

Tim warns Stephen off

Elsewhere, Elaine tells Tim and Sally that she and Stephen will be moving into their apartment together soon. Tim is horrified when he realises that his mum plans to marry Stephen.

He tells Stephen that he would rather die than let him marry Elaine. How will Stephen react?

Tim lets Stephen know what’s what (Credit: ITV)

The pressure piles up for Amy

Summer helps Amy with her economics course work over at the cafe. When Aaron enters, stressed-out Amy knocks over her coffee, completely soaking her laptop.

As Amy tries to get her laptop working again, she tells Tracy and Summer that she’s already had a warning from Uni because she’s so behind with her work.

Later, Tracy finds a brand new laptop waiting on the doorstep. Amy is shocked by the mystery gift – but who is her surprise benefactor?

Damon realises that Sarah is trying to keep him away from Adam (Credit: ITV)

Sarah’s got Damon on her mind

Sarah suggests a lunch date to Adam – but without the lunch. Adam is delighted by the proposal.

But when Damon discovers that Dee-Dee has taken over his licence application, he works out that Sarah doesn’t want him spending time with Adam. What will he do with this realisation?

Will Damon come between Sarah and Adam? (Credit: ITV)

Paul’s legal woes continue

This week’s episodes saw Paul pulled over by the police while trying to dispose of Rufus’s stolen car for Damon. Thanks to his – now confirmed – motor neurone disease diagnosis, his erratic driving put him in trouble with the law.

In the cafe, Paul shows Dee-Dee a letter confirming his court date. What will he do next?

George has made a mess of things again (Credit: ITV)

Eileen finds George in a sticky situation

Eileen returns home to find George struggling with his model boat. Having messed up the construction, he’s managed to glue his fingers together.

