Coronation Street character Oliver Battersby’s real-life mum has been attacked by trolls over the death storyline.

Identical four-year-old twins Emmanuel and Jeremiah play Oliver in the soap.

Next week, Oliver sadly loses his life.

But behind the scenes the boys’ mum Lia Holmes has revealed how trolls have targeted her family for the boys’ playing Oliver.

However, even members of their own family have hit out at the decision.

Lia told The Sun: “It’s been tough. We have had people on social media saying they would never let their sons play a dying child.

“We had family members who said we were tempting fate. Corrie said they would get different actors to film it if we felt uneasy.

“But Jane Danson, who plays Oliver’s mum Leanne Battersby, told me Corrie will do it sympathetically. And they have.”

She added that she spoke to The Lily foundation, the UK charity that Corrie worked with which is fighting mitochondrial disease.

She said they “did it for the greater good”.

However, she added that it’s “every mum’s worst nightmare but I am proud my boys helped raise awareness of such a terrible condition”.

Coronation Street’s Oliver Battersby’s real-life mum to appear

However, Lia herself will also appear on screen as a nurse stroking Oliver’s face to comfort him as he dies.

Strict social distancing rules meant she’s the only choice with other people banned from contact with the twins.

Viewers will watch the heartbreaking scenes next week.

Spoilers for next week’s episodes reveal that Leanne announces to Steve and Toyah that she’s dropping her appeal after Oliver arrests.

At the end of the week, Leanne and Steve know they are going to say goodbye to their son.

They sit at their little boy’s bedside singing ‘You Are My Sunshine’ as Tracy and Nick listen from the corridor.

But as the singing stops, they know Oliver has died.

