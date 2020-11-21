Coronation Street: Adam and Carla’s sex secret ‘exposed in 60th anniversary episode’

Coronation Street will reportedly expose Carla Connor’s betrayal of Peter Barlow with his own nephew Adam in the soap’s 60th anniversary episode.

The former factory owner fell into bed with Adam after discovering Peter had gone back on the booze.

Peter hit the booze after the shock of being robbed (Credit: ITV)

The alcoholic had been terrified by a violent robbery and taken a drink from a passer by’s hip flak – finishing it off.

He then hurled himself off the wagon in a big way.

Having drunk a bottle of spirits, Peter ended up ranting at Carla.

He insulted her until it was too much and she stormed out to the hotel she had booked for them.

But Adam was still there after his own lunch with Sarah – organised by Carla – went wrong.

And while Carla raged at Peter, Adam followed her.

Adam has insisted the secret is kept quiet in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

One thing led to another and the pair ended up romping in the hotel.

Carla thought she had gotten away with it. However, she was forced to confess that she’d cheated on Peter after Adam left his wallet at the hotel.

The manager called Carla to tell her but Peter picked up.

Peter Barlow wants the truth (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Peter Barlow is determined to find man Carla slept with in time for 60th anniversary

For now he has no idea Adam is the mystery man Carla slept with. But he’s on a mission to find out.

At the end of the episode he was seen calling the hotel trying to get them to give him the name of the man who Carla was with.

They refused but Peter isn’t going to give up. And it will all reportedly be exposed next month.

A source told to Metro: “The anniversary episodes will see a number of massive storylines culminate and Carla and Adam’s secret will be at the heart of the drama for the Barlow clan.

“Secrets like this are a ticking timebomb and when they explode, they can destroy relationships and families, perhaps even beyond repair?

“Will Carla and Adam conceal what has happened or is Peter in for a very cold winter as his world falls apart once more?”

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Coronation Street for comment.

