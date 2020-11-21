Coronation Street trailer reveals shock row for Alya and Geoff Metcalfe and his new girlfriend

Coronation Street has revealed a new trailer showing a furious confrontation with Alya Nazir and Geoff Metcalfe and his new girlfriend.

With Yasmeen’s trial approaching in a matter of weeks, Geoff seems to be pushing the boat out at being even more evil.

Exclusive: Leanne takes on the world whilst Alya and Tim join forces against Geoff… All next week on Coronation Street. Watch Corrie anytime, anywhere 👉 https://t.co/R8s0ekkbcT#Corrie | @ITV | @WeAreSTV pic.twitter.com/pnMJLV6vr0 — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) November 20, 2020

And next week he will take his new girlfriend Christine back to Yasmeen’s house.

Though unfortunately for him – Alya will find him and confront them.

In a bombshell trailer, Geoff is seen being confronted by Alya.

“And who’s this? Your new girlfriend,” Alya says as Christine looks on smugly behind.

“I’ve moved on,” says Geoff.

However it then looks like Tim arrives and furiously questions his dad over his mum Elaine’s disappearance.

Tim demands answers from dad Geoff too (Credit: ITV)

“What have you done with Elaine?” he demands to know.

Alya adds: “You were the last person to see her.”

Will Christine listen – or will she become Geoff’s next victim?

Geoff’s secrets are exposed next week (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Geoff Metcalfe moves to Cyprus to escape justice

The row appears to come after Tim and Alya discover proof Geoff has been hiding Elaine to stop her testifying about his abuse at Yasmeen’s trial.

Geoff is given an easy way out when Ray calls at Speed Daal and offers to buy the house.

The villain then grandly accepts and announces he’s moving to Cyprus.

However, Ryan discovers that Geoff has been using the company van to repeatedly visit an address in Oldham. And they think it’s where Elaine is.

Alya clocks a furtive Geoff arriving home with an overnight bag. Alya calls at No.4 an shares her suspicions about Geoff with Tim and Sally.

Whilst Geoff’s out, they go into No.6 and try to look for an address in Oldham, hoping for answers.

But what will they find? Is Elaine still alive or has Geoff become a killer?

The soap celebrates its 60th anniversary next month with Yasmeen’s trial being a central storyline.

It is not yet known if she will prove Geoff’s abuse and expose him for the bully he is.

