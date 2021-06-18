Coronation Street star Rachel Leskovac – aka Natasha Blakeman – has stunned fans with a rare mum-and-daughter selfie on Instagram.

Not only that, but fans can’t believe how much they look like each other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Leskovac (@rachelleskovac)

What did Coronation Street star Rachel Leskovac show on Instagram?

Rachel – who plays Natasha Blakeman in Coronation Street – snapped herself with 16-year-old Macy in her car.

And, despite Rachel being blonde and Macy being a brunette, there was definitely a strong resemblance between the two.

With Macy looking cool and chic with shades propped up on her head, mum Rachel smiled into the camera.

She captioned the adorable image: “Me and my girl @macy.blossom,” followed by a heart eyes emoji.

Rachel added that hashtags “#love #family #proud”.

Rachel and daughter Macy looked like twins (Credit: ITV)

How did Rachel’s followers react to the snap?

It didn’t take long for Rachel’s followers to tell her how much she and Macy looked alike.

Corrie colleague Samia Longchambon said: “Wow she’s the double of you Rach… both beauties.”

Another said: “Beautiful peas in pods.”

Wow! She is your mini me! Two beautiful women!

“Omg she’s a gorgeous mini you,” a third wrote.

“Wow, you could be twins, beautiful photo,” another exclaimed.

Finally, one follower said: “Wow! She is your mini me! Two beautiful women!”

Rachel left Coronation Street back in December (Credit: ITV)

Is Rachel back in Coronation Street?

Rachel and Macy’s selfie wasn’t the only good news for fans.

Earlier this year, the actress announced that she was returning to the cobbles after her character had left for London to open a new hair salon.

Natasha has been gone since Christmas, but Rachel confirmed her return in February.

Now she’s back on fans’ screens and fully involved in the Nick and Sam storyline.

Next week, Coronation Street will air for an hour episode on Sunday (June 20), Monday (June 21), Wednesday (June 23) and Friday (June 25).