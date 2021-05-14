Coronation Street star Millie Gibson, who plays Kelly Neelan, has revealed that her eyebrow marking is a scar.

Kelly first appeared in the soap in June 2019 and she was revealed to be the daughter of loan shark Rick Neelan.

Millie first appeared as Kelly in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

However fans have always wondered if Millie shaved her eyebrow for the character Kelly.

But the actress has now revealed her eyebrow marking is actually a scar.

Coronation Street: Millie Gibson talks about her eyebrow marking

Speaking to Entertainment Daily and other media, Millie laughed: “It is a scar.

“My dad always gets frustrated about comments like that, because people are like ‘oh no she’s put in herself, trust me. I know she’s put it in herself’ and my dad’s like ‘no she’s not.’

Kelly was charged with GBH and murder (Credit: ITV)

“When I was younger, I was about two or three, all of my baby pictures I have, I look like a right thug.

“I whacked my head off the corner of the bannister and my head went massive. It’s never really healed, I kind of like it, it works with the character.”

Millie reveals fan reaction to Kelly

Last week Seb and Nina were attacked by Kelly, Corey Brent and their friends. Afterwards Nina needed surgery and Seb died from his injuries.

But this week, Kelly was charged with the GBH of Nina and the murder of Seb.

Millie has discussed the response from fans to Kelly over the storyline.

Kelly was involved in the attack on Seb and Nina. But she’s now been charged with murder and GBH (Credit: ITV)

She said: “It’s been half and half. I think some people forget fiction and reality! But some people have been really kind saying: ‘I hate your guys that much, so you must be a good actress.’

“I think it’s one of those situations. It was expected, so it’s been alright.”

