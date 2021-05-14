Coronation Street: Scared Nina undergoes dramatic transformation following hate attack

Coronation Street has revealed that Nina Lucas will start to question her identity after being attacked.

Last week Nina and Seb were viciously attacked by Corey Brent, Kelly Neelan and their friends.

The group began verbally abusing Nina for her appearance and later beat up both Nina and Seb. Afterwards, Nina required surgery and Seb died from his injuries.

In next week’s scenes Roy’s perturbed to find a bin bag full of Nina’s dresses. It’s becomes clear she’s changing her appearance and identity.

However, Asha sees and offers to look after them in the hope Nina will change her mind and Roy is grateful.

Coronation Street: David Neilson reveals Roy’s reaction to Nina’s decision to change her identity

It has been revealed Nina will start to blame herself and her identity for Seb’s attack and decides to change her appearance.

David Neilson, who plays Nina’s uncle, Roy, revealed his character’s reaction to Nina’s change.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily and other media: “It feels terrible. She’s going to become more like him – beige. ‘Cause that’s the thing they do contrast and she’s conforming.”

He continued: “The thing is with Roy, he avoids the crowds. He’s not part of the crowd, and Nina is not part of the crowd and suddenly she wants to dress to be invisible and to be part of the crowd.

“Roy can see that’s damaging to her individuality and personality. But it is obviously a phase.”

Mollie Gallagher explains Nina questioning her identity

When asked about Nina questioning her identity after the attack and if she felt it was a good way to get across how people are affected by hate crime, Mollie told Entertainment Daily and other media: “Yeah, I think with Corrie viewers have watched Nina grow and really started to get to know this character and hopefully like her.

“And I think people do like her because she is who she is and she stands up for herself and those around her.

She continued: “And I think it’s so powerful to see such a strong character, in terms of her identity, to see the affect on what it has on someone who you would say is strong. I think that’s a powerful message.”

