Coronation Street characters Johnny will put the Rovers for sale after splitting up with Jenny this summer.

ITV has announced a new Product Placement partnership with Purplebricks as The Rovers Return goes on the market.

Coronation Street: Johnny to sell the Rovers after shocking split from Jenny

The tech-led estate agent’s signage will appear on The Rovers Return this summer. Johnny will put the pub up for sale after he realises his marriage to Jenny is over.

Next week Johnny returns home from prison. However Jenny has been spending time with Ronnie, who has been staying in the B&B.

The chemistry between Jenny and Ronnie is evident. But will they act on it?

Johnny comes back from prison soon (Credit: ITV)

When Johnny returns, he assures Daisy that he loves Jenny. He tells her knows he hasn’t been the best husband, but plans to make it up to her.

However it looks like things won’t work out for the couple.

Speaking about the storyline and the product placement, Iain MacLeod said: “The upcoming story around the sale of the Rovers Return stems from something exciting that happens between Jenny and Johnny.

Jenny and Johnny bought the pub in 2018 (Credit: ITV)

But it also led to an exciting opportunity to team up with Purplebricks to sell the nation’s most iconic pub.

“The presence of a real Purplebricks sign outside adds a little bit of realism to a really relatable story between two of our best-loved characters.”

Purplebricks and Coronation Street Product Placement partnership

Ben Carter, Purplebricks CMO, said: “We are delighted to work with Coronation Street to ‘sell’ a true British television icon like the Rovers Return.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for the Purplebricks brand to be seen by millions of TV viewers and we look forward to getting it ‘sold’ like we do for thousands of homes across the country every year.”

Coronation Street is working with Purplebricks (Credit: ITV)

Mark Trinder, ITV Director of Commercial Sales and Partnerships said: “We’ve successfully intergraded Product Placements into our programmes for a number of years, and Coronation Street has been the most prominent example of this, bringing recognisable brands to viewers.

“This new partnership with Purplebricks gives us an opportunity to do something we’ve not done before with the agreement tying into one of our major storylines, working closely with the editorial and production teams.”

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm. There is an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Do you watch Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of these soap spoilers.