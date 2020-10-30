Coronation Street star Maureen Lipman has revealed her alter ego Evelyn Plummer is “dead scared” to strip off.

Over the last few months, viewers have seen Evelyn get back in contact with her first love Arthur.

The two have grown closer and recently become an official couple, planning trips away together.

Evelyn and Arthur have been getting closer (Credit: ITV)

However earlier this week, Evelyn suggested instead of going away for a weekend, they go away for a month. But Arthur didn’t seem keen on the idea and rushed off.

Later, Arthur ended their relationship all together.

Coronation Street: What did Maureen Lipman say about Evelyn and Arthur?

Actress Maureen Lipman said Evelyn is devastated as it took her a lot of courage to let her guard down and consider a relationship.

As reported in Digital Spy, Maureen said: “She has strong feelings for Arthur and gives him plenty of slack because she knows her predilection for emasculating men who fancy her.

Arthur broke up with Evelyn (Credit: ITV)

“When he lets her down, she is hurt. It has taken a lot to let her guard down enough to even consider intimacy.

“She’s actually dead scared to get her vest off, as she hasn’t considered what’s underneath for twenty years!”

Maureen added: “She hates feeling hurt because it makes her weak so she lashes out defensively. Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.”

Coronation Street: What’s next for Arthur and Evelyn?

In tonight’s episode Toyah tells Evelyn that she saw Arthur at the hospital.

She’s actually dead scared to get her vest off.

Arthur tells Evelyn the reason for his hospital visits (Credit: ITV)

Worried, she arranges to meet him. He agrees to meet her in Victoria Gardens.

But Evelyn is floored when he reveals he has been going to the hospital. What do you think is the reason for Arthur’s hospital visits?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm. There’s an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV

