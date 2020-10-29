Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon, who played Bethany Platt, has landed a new acting job, which is her first since leaving the soap.

According to The Sun, she’ll appear in a play called Sour Hall alongside Dr Who star Pearl Mackie as a lesbian couple who are terrorised by a ghost.

Lucy has landed a new acting role (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The audio drama is described by writer Laura Kirwan-Ashman as “an immersive audio horror set and recorded on a Yorkshire farm about a lesbian couple haunted by a boggart, using binaural/360 sound! Coming early 2021.”

The play is also reported to feature Graeme Hawley. Graeme is also well known for his role in Corrie playing John Stape.

ED have contacted Lucy’s rep for comment.

Coronation Street: Lucy Fallon

Although this will be Lucy’s first acting job since leaving the cobbles, she is set to make another TV appearance in ITV’s new five-part series Don’t Rock The Boat.

Lucy is one of 12 celebrities who have accepted the challenge to row the length of Britain. She will be rowing from St Ives to Lochinvar.

The celebs will be split into two teams of six.

Other celebrities appearing on the show include former Emmerdale actor Adam Thomas, Love Island’s Jack Fincham, former Corrie star Craig Charles and YouTube star Joe Weller.

Also taking part is singer Fleur East, British politician and author Tom Watson, The Chase’s Shaun Wallace, Pussycat Dolls stay Kimberley Wyatt, Olympic Gold medallist Denise Lewis, Classic Car Show presenter Jodie Kidd, and Olympic gold medal cyclist Victoria Pendleton

Leaving Coronation Street

Lucy’s Corrie alter ego Bethany left Weatherfield in March earlier this year to move to London.

Meanwhile, Lucy decided to leave the show in order to try new things. However the coronavirus pandemic put TV productions to a stop.

Speaking to The Sun back in May, she said: “It was really difficult to make the decision to leave but I’d been there five years and it was all I’d ever known.

Lucy left Coronation Street earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

“I’d never done theatre or anything away from Corrie and after the grooming storyline where I’d won quite a few awards, which was amazing, I realised if I didn’t leave and try other things I might end up wondering ‘What if?’

I’d never done theatre or anything away from Corrie.

“But obviously COVID-19 has thrown it all up in the air now. As I left, work was starting to pick up and take off and now everything has stopped.”

You can see Lucy in Don’t Rock The Boat, which airs Monday, November 2 on ITV.

