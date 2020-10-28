Coronation Street spoilers reveal Emma makes a shock confession to Steve about where she got the money for Oliver’s fund.

In this week’s scenes Emma overhears Scott tell Jenny about how Johnny once left a security guard for dead. Scott offers the barmaid 5K and spoilers reveal Emma takes his offer.

Coronation Street: Emma makes a shock confession

Next week Johnny and Jenny tell Emma that Scott has been arrested for the robbery at the bistro.

Scott offers Emma £5K (Credit: ITV)

Emma goes to Alina and confesses she accepted a share of the stolen money and gave it to Steve to help pay for the legal fees for Oliver’s case.

Alina urges her to get the money back but when a police officer approaches Emma to ask her some questions, is it too late?

The police want to speak to Emma (Credit: ITV)

The police start to question Emma about the cash she received from Scott. But later at No.1 her conscience gets the better of her and she ends up confessing everything to Steve.

Steve is forced to break the news to Leanne and Toyah that the money Emma donated was stolen by Scott and they could find themselves in a lot of trouble if anyone finds out.

Steve tells Leanne and Toyah where Emma got the money from (Credit: ITV)

Imran is horrified to find out the truth about where the money for the legal fees came from and instructs Emma to be honest with the police.

Simon has an idea

Later, Simon wants to try and help Oliver’s case as much as he can and insists he would like to do an interview with Wendy.

Nick and Leanne playback Wendy’s interviews (Credit: ITV)

But when Wendy gets distracted, Simon sees an opportunity to steal her dictaphone. Simon soon returns home and produces Wendy’s recording device. Nick and Leanne playback her interviews.

What will they hear?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV

