Coronation Street star Richard Hawley, who plays Johnny Connor, has hinted at a potential exit for his alter ego.

Over the last few months, Johnny has been desperately trying to hide the fact he was involved in a robbery many years ago with Scott.

But this week, Scott tried to get Johnny to rob the Bistro with him, however he refused. The robbery resulted in Craig Tinker getting shot.

Johnny told Jenny about his past. But will he end up going to prison? (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s episode (Wednesday, October 28) Johnny was left horrified after hearing the consequences his past crime had on someone else.

He decided to tell Jenny about his past and told her he was prepared to go to the police about Scott robbing the Bistro, even if it meant he’s punished.

Richard Hawley hints at exit for Johnny in Coronation Street

At a recent press event with Entertainment Daily and other media, Richard was asked if this could lead to Johnny’s exit.

He said: “It could! I don’t know what’s going to happen – it’s a very serious crime. There’s an element of Johnny that knows he must be punished and an element of him wants to be punished for this.

Johnny and Scott committed a robbery many years ago (Credit: ITV)

“There are people, good friends and family that tell him he has already been punished. He is going through a punishing time, so the story is rich.

“Working with Sally Ann we do get some humanity and humour into it too – because it’s not what you expect in the middle of it all. We always try and do it with deep love, recognising the big difficulties and that brings some element of humour.”

Whilst it hasn’t been revealed what happens to Johnny, it looks like Scott isn’t happy when he finds out he’s going to the police…

What’s next for Johnny?

Despite Scott seemingly moving to Kent, he comes back to the cobbles. But he tells Jenny how Johnny left a security guard for dead all them years ago.

Scott points the gun at Jenny. But will Johnny come to save her? (Credit: ITV)

However, when Johnny goes to the police, the landlady goes to call him. Hearing Johnny is about to report him, Scott holds Jenny at gun point and orders the pub landlord to come home.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm. There’s an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV

