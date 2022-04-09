Coronation Street legend Charlie Lawson in talks to return as Jim McDonald

Coronation Street legend Charlie Lawson is in talks to return to the soap.

The Jim McDonald actor has claimed he is talking to producers about bringing back the villainous character.

Charlie Lawson last played Jim McDonald in Coronation Street in 2018 (Credit: ITV)

According to The Sun, Charlie has reached out and expressed an interest in returning.

Teasing his potential return Charlie told GB News: “There’s every chance my character could make a comeback but it’s not going to be as easy as my last return a few years ago.”

However Coronation Street bosses have yet to respond with an offer.

Read more: Coronation Street cast 2022 – dramatic line-up in full

His efforts to return seem at odds with his comments hitting out at the soap earlier this week.

Taking a swipe at the soap, he said: “People are terrified of offending people.

“I hear from the cast that you can’t say boo to a goose anymore lest you offend someone. And that offends me to be honest with you.”

Coronation Street: Is Charlie Lawson returning?

Charlie’s last stint on the soap ended in 2018.

The wildly unpopular storyline saw Jim return with a mystery woman he claimed was he and Liz’s long thought dead daughter Katie.

Charlie has reportedly approached Coronation Street bosses hoping for a return (Credit: ITV)

A twist revealed the woman was actually Jim’s lover Hannah, and they were planning to swindle his ex Liz of her life savings.

Charlie first appeared on the cobbles in 1989 alongside Liz and their twin sons Steve and Andy.

Hard-hitting storylines saw him abuse wife Liz in a harrowing storyline.

Read more: Are Cam and Jules from Married At First Sight Australia still together?

He was also sent to prison for bank robbery where he tortured Peter Barlow.

At present Jim is still free after fleeing Weatherfield and Liz’s wrath.

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.