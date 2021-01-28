Coronation Street viewers were left horrified as Peter hit Ken in tonight’s episode (Wednesday, January 27) and now fans are saying Ken should abandon his son.

In tonight’s double visit to the cobbles, Peter began to write a farewell letter to Simon. But he soon paid Carla a visit, telling her he had forgiven her to sleeping with Adam.

However when Roy told Carla that he had a similar conversation with his wife Hayley right before she took her own life, Carla panicked.

Carla tried to get Peter to try for Simon (Credit: ITV)

As she ran over to No.1, she confronted Peter. He assured her that he didn’t plan to take his own life. But when she read a letter he left to Simon for after he was gone, she was horrified.

Peter explained he had come to accept he was dying. But in a bid to help him motivate himself to get better, she dragged Simon over to No.1 to try and make Peter see sense.

Carla read Peter’s note to Simon and he was devastated. Later, Ken found Simon upset in Victoria Gardens and he had a go at Carla for reading him Peter’s note.

Peter has been struggling with addiction for years (Credit: ITV)

When Carla revealed Peter had gone off. Ken set out to find him.

He soon found his son at a hotel bar. But things quickly took a violent turn.

Coronation Street: Peter hits Ken

Ken tried to get Peter to stop drinking and took his drink off him. But when Peter demanded it back, Ken tipped it away.

Peter hit Ken (Credit: ITV)

Furious, Peter hit his dad across the face, causing Ken to fall to the ground.

Viewers were horrified by the scenes and said Ken should abandon Peter after his attack.

Leave him be Ken and let him die in an alleyway somewhere if that’s what he wants #Corrie — Zombie 404 (@VampLover27) January 27, 2021

Wow Peter maybe you do deserve to rot and die poor Ken #Corrie — 𝒟𝒶𝓋𝒾𝒹 𝒥 𝒲𝓇𝒾𝑔𝒽𝓉  (@TrealSlimDavey_) January 27, 2021

AA! Peter hit Ken. CALL THE POLICE…#Corrie watch — Yvonne (@yvylew) January 27, 2021

i’m sorry ken but nothing you’ve done so far has worked so perhaps listen to the one person who actually does know what peter needs 🙄 #corrie — kat🕊 (@Alison_King_Fan) January 27, 2021

Omg Peter wiped Ken out 😱 #Corrie — Tom James Clark (@tomjamesclark) January 27, 2021

Peter just punched Ken he’s out of control #Corrie pic.twitter.com/eKtrW0MMEL — dan the chatterbox 🌞⭐️🌜 (@chattymandan) January 27, 2021

Afterwards, Peter was full of regret and said his mum would be ashamed. But Ken assured Peter that he loved him an just wanted him to get better.

When they returned to the street, Ken told Carla it had been 50 years since Peter’s mother Val had died, and he feared losing his son too.

Will Peter finally start to get the help he needs?

Corrie airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

