Coronation Street fans have been left questioning what happened to Corey and Kelly’s friend Eli and the rest of the group that attacked Seb and Nina.

In last Wednesday’s (May 5) scenes, couple Nina and Seb went on a walk by the canal and ended coming across Corey, Kelly, Summer, Eli and their friends.

Summer soon left after Corey and Eli began making fun of Nina. After she left, Kelly slapped Nina and the group began following and verbally abusing Nina and Seb.

Seb and Nina were attacked by Corey, Kelly and their friends (Credit: ITV)

The group soon turned violent and began violently attacking the couple.

Later, Seb died in hospital after failing his brain stem tests.

Corey tried to tell people he wasn’t involved in the attack, however Nina remembered seeing before.

In last night’s episode (Wednesday, May 12) Corey’s dad Stefan told him to tell the police the truth about what happened.

Corey told the police his version of the story. Meanwhile Abi showed police a voicemail Seb left her shortly before the attack took place.

Coronation Street: Kelly tells the police what happened the night Seb and Nina was attacked

Later Kelly was pulled in for questioning and was told forensic evidence placed her in close proximity to Seb when he was attacked.

The detective revealed that an account of the assault suggested Kelly was the driving force behind the attack.

Eli, Corey and Kelly were all involved in the attacked (Credit: ITV)

Kelly told the detective her version of what happened and how she, Corey and the group began verbally attacking Seb and Nina.

Soon Eli pushed Nina down, but when she got up, Eli chased after her. Meanwhile Corey pushed Seb over and began kicking him.

She claimed she tried to pull Corey off Seb however Corey wouldn’t stop.

Kelly Neelan was charged with murder and GBH (Credit: ITV)

But the detective played the voicemail Seb left Abi moments before he was attacked and you could clearly hear Kelly laugh as Seb was pushed to the ground.

Later Toyah revealed to Imran that Kelly had been charged with GBH on Nina and Seb’s murder.

Fans question what happened to Eli and Corey’s other friends

But fans were quick to ask what happened to Eli and Corey’s other friends involved in the attack and why it was just Kelly and Corey being questioned.

Also why on earth is Eli and that other guy not being questioned in all this?! #Corrie — Charlotte K13 (@Charlotte_K13) May 12, 2021

Where’s that and what about the Eli guy that was also there? #corrie — ~ (@itzzzo_) May 12, 2021

Where’s Eli?? He’s been able to escape this so far.. #Corrie — Tina (@ElloTeenah) May 12, 2021

#Corrie What if Corey didn't do it? What about his mate Eli Woods or whatever he's called? — Ken Barlow (@I_am_KenBarlow) May 10, 2021

https://twitter.com/robbcorin/status/1392584349627953153

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

