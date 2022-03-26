Coronation Street star Kel Allen QUITS – and has already filmed her final scenes

Kel Allen has quit Coronation Street after two years on the cobbles.

The Laura Neelan actress has played the role since 2020, but has now decided to leave the soap.

She is the fourth cast member to depart this year.

Laura discovered Gary killed Rick last night – and took shock action (Credit: ITV)

She has already filmed her final scenes.

And she has confirmed how she will leave the cobbles in a new interview.

Viewers watched last night (Friday March 25) as Laura discovered the truth about Gary murdering Rick.

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers: Gary confesses to the police?

And in a shocking move she kept his secret – and confessed to the murder herself in an attempt to ensure Gary would look after her daughter.

She is terminally ill and has just months to live – with the storyline leading to her death.

Now Kel has opened up about her final scenes after quitting the soap.

Coronation Street star Kel Allen reveals final scenes

Kel said: “Oh my god, it’s emotional. I get emotional and start filling up just thinking about it.

“What a way to go. When they asked me to come back for this final storyline I couldn’t believe it, it was too good to turn down.

“As an actor to get your teeth stuck into something so heartbreaking, dramatic and even with humour thrown in is just incredible.

“It’s been three years in the running and people have been desperate for the truth to come out but I don’t think they were expecting that twist.

“Because of that twist the death scenes when they come are even more emotionally charged.”

Kel Allen has quit Coronation Street after two years (Credit: ITV)

She added: “For me it has been an incredible job playing a brilliant character and being part of a storyline that has really engaged the audience.

“The biggest thing I have taken from it is the relationships with the people there.

“Millie [Gibson, Kelly] is incredible, such a talented actor and she is the daughter I never had.

Read more: Coronation Street: Has Gary got away with murder again after Laura’s huge confession?

“I knew Georgia [Taylor, Toyah] before I joined as we trained together many years ago so it has been brilliant working with her again.

“Also I loved working with Samia, Charlie and Mikey. We are like one big family and I feel blessed to be part of that and I will never forget this experience.”

Corrie has already an exit for Rebecca Ryan as Lydia Chambers and Emma Brooker actress Alexandra Mardell will be departing in the next few weeks. Plus Imran Habeeb actor Charlie De Melo is also leaving the soap.

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.