Coronation Street star Julia Goulding has announced the birth of her second child.

Julia, who plays Shona Platt, in Coronation Street, announced the news on Instagram.

Sharing a picture of herself and husband Ben Silver holding the baby carrier, she wrote: “On Saturday our little girl arrived.

“We’re absolutely elated and Franklin is besotted with his little sister, Emmeline Beanie Silver. She’s perfect.”

Julia’s friends and Corrie co-stars rushed to congratulate her and Ben on their new arrival.

Brooke Vincent, who played Sophie Webster on the soap, wrote: “Darling! Congratulations! Look at you both. Well done.”

Samia Longchambon, who plays Maria Connor, said: “Yay! So happy for you guys. Huge congrats on the birth of little Emmeline.”

Paddy Bever, who plays Shona’s stepson Max Turner, commented: “The most amazing news!”

Elle Mulvaney, who plays Amy Barlow, added: “Congratulations.”

Actress Julia plays Shona in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Julia Goulding and Ben Silver

Julia and Ben got married in December 2018 after being together for three years.

In May 2019 Julia announced she was pregnant with her first child and in the November she gave birth to her son Franklin.

Earlier this year Julia confirmed she was pregnant with her second child as she walked the red carpet of the British Soap Awards.

Speaking to OK! Julia said the team at ITV have already got her old maternity clothes out from her first pregnancy.

Julia has given birth to her second child (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

The actress explained: “It’s been quite hard to keep it secret and they’ve dug out my maternity clothes from three years ago, so it’s all systems go again.”

She added: “It’s generally up to the director or costume department to sort of try and conceal it a bit. Obviously, I’m not as big, I’m used to being a lot bigger when I had Franklin.

“So yeah, it’s been alright so far, we’ve managed to keep it to ourselves. I think we’ve done something right, thank goodness!”

