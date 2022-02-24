Coronation Street actor Joseph Wandera dies aged 27 after falling ill

Coronation Street actor Joseph Wandera has tragically died aged 27 after ‘falling ill’.

Joseph, who appeared in the ITV soap in 2018, died in January after suffering a seizure while on holiday in Costa Rica.

The promising actor played a buyer interested in Eileen Grimshaw’s car in Coronation Street.

Joseph Wandera has sadly died after falling ill (Credit: Twitter)

Coronation Street actor Joseph Wandera dies aged 27

Police coroner officer Kathy Dixon confirmed Joseph had died on January 16 this year.

Read more: Is Craig Tinker leaving Coronation Street?

He had been at a party the night before.

Ms Dixon told the inquest at Rochdale Coroners’ Court on Thursday: “Whilst at a party, Joseph rang his girlfriend and explained that he did not feel well.

Overwhelmed with the support … mad love for everyone that’s getting onto me & caught my ep … They’ll be more to come this year 🙌🏽🎬❤️ pic.twitter.com/WoxxCTvOHo — Joe Wandera (@Joewandera_) April 21, 2018

“He had lost sight in one eye and lost sensation in the left side of his body.

“He contacted a friend who picked him up and took him back to their apartment. Joseph went to sleep on the sofa.”

She added that a few hours later, the friend found Joseph “on the sofa having a seizure”.

Ms Dixon concluded: “Medics were called but they were unable to revive him and he sadly passed away.”

Tributes for Joseph

Tributes have poured in for Joseph following the heartbreaking news.

DNA Acting Class told the Manchester Evening News in a statement: “One who transcended everyone’s belief in themselves and embodied everything we stand for.

“He was an actor, an artist, a visionary, a brother, a son, a friend, a confidant, a gift and family.”

Read more: Coronation Street Gary Windass to be caught as Rick’s body is found?

They added: “He adored his work and those around him just as much as his work and those around him adored him.”

Following his stint on the soap in 2018, Joseph had tweeted: “Overwhelmed with the support… mad love for everyone that’s getting onto me & caught my ep… They’ll be more to come this year.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.