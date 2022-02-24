Coronation Street Gary Windass to be caught as Rick’s body is found?

Surely Gary Windass in Coronation Street knew it was only a matter of time before the truth came out about what he did to Rick Neelan?

It seems like Gary’s time is up as new pictures have emerged of Rick’s body potentially being found.

Viewers know killer Gary moved the body after initially putting him in a woodland grave.

However, the new burial ground remained unknown – until now. Can Gary get away with murder again?

The net is closing in on Gary (Credit: ITV)

Gary caught out in Coronation Street?

The images, obtained by Metro.co.uk, show Gary looking decidedly shifty on location at a football ground.

Dressed in all-black with his hood up, Gary tries to climb the walls to gain entry to the mystery building site.

But he makes things 10 times worse when he’s caught by a security guard and on camera.

Soon, police are seen swarming the area and they find a body. Forensic teams are called in – has Gary just incriminated himself?

Will he finally go down for Rick’s murder?

Laura won’t let it rest until she knows what happened (Credit: ITV)

Laura Neelan on the case

Gary has got away with his crime for two years, but Rick’s terminally ill ex-wife, Laura, wants to find out what happened to Rick before she dies.

She hires a private detective, who questions Gary and he has to answer some very tricky questions.

But it’s news of a new building development planned for where he moved Rick’s body to that really throws Gary.

He knows he has to act quickly to keep his secret covered, but by the looks of these latest pics, that’s not going to happen…

What does the future hold now for Gary Windass in Coronation Street? Can he find a way to get away with his crimes again?

Gary and Rick fought to the death (Credit: ITV)

Who was Rick Neelan?

Rick Neelan was the loan shark with a vicious side who tormented several Weatherfield residents over the years.

He was Kelly Neelan‘s dad, and Laura Neelan’s husband.

Rick first appeared in Coronation Street when debt-ridden Joe McIntyre borrowed money from him.

The loan shark reared his head again a couple of years later and ended up kidnapping Rita on the day of her wedding to Dennis Tanner.

In the end, Rick was arrested, but when he was released from prison in 2019, he showed up on the cobbles once more wanting Gary to pay back a debt.

But Rick had met his match in Mr Windass. After several violent confrontations, Rick tried to kill Gary.

He managed to get away, but the next time they met – in the woods there was a vicious fight, and Gary killed Rick.

Later, he moved the body. Only Sarah Platt – and Gary’s wife Maria – know the truth about Rick’s death.

