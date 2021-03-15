Coronation Street actor Jack James Ryan has confirmed his character Jacob has left the show.

Jack, who first appeared as Jacob earlier this year, revealed on Twitter that Friday’s episode (March 12) was Jacob’s final appearance.

& thats Jacob Hay over and out 💔 I can’t thank the fans enough for welcoming me into the #corrie fam with open arms. This has honestly been an absolute dream come true for me! Who knows what’s next for Jacob? 👀 For now, stick with us at @itvcorrie to see how this plays out 🙌🏻🤍 pic.twitter.com/WFAm7nyGMh — Jack James Ryan (@JackJamesRyan_) March 12, 2021

He wrote: “And that’s Jacob over and out. I can’t thank fans enough for welcoming me into the #Corrie fam with open arms. This has honestly been an absolute dream come true for me!

“Who knows what’s next for Jacob? For now, stick with us at @itvcorrie to see how this plays out.”

Coronation Street: Could Jack James Ryan return as Jacob?

His Corrie co-stars commented on the post.

Jane Danson, who plays Leanne Battersby, responded saying: “I hope its not – so much more to explore. You have a special talent Jack and deserve huge success.”

Will Mellor, who plays Jacob’s boss Harvey, tweeted: “You were great! A very talented boy!”

Jack has been playing Ryan (Credit: ITV)

Gareth Piece, who plays Todd Grimshaw, said: “Ah – shame we didn’t manage to cross paths on set, Jack. Lovely front-footed, well-observed performance.

“Well done and all the very best in all you go on to achieve.”

Millie Gibson, who plays Kelly Neelan, hinted that Jacob will be back tweeting: “You’ll be back. Kelly certainly isn’t letting go of Jacob.”

Coronation Street: What happened to Jacob?

Last week, Jacob revealed to Simon that he had been taking pills from Harvey and selling them on the side.

However, Harvey found out about what Jacob had done. Later he confronted Simon, asking if he knew about Jacob stealing from him.

Harvey put Jacob in hospital (Credit: ITV)

Simon denied it and Harvey revealed he had put Jacob in the hospital.

Meanwhile, Kelly Neelan fell unconscious after taking a pill Simon had sold her. Knowing Harvey would also put him in hospital if he found out he had been selling his stock, he wanted to flee Weatherfield.

However Leanne convinced him to stay, saying she would sort things. But will Harvey let Simon and Leanne go so easily?

