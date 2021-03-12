Coronation Street actress Tanisha Gorey joined the cast of the ITV soap in 2009 as Asha Alahan. But who is Tanisha dating in real life?

Asha is the daughter of Dev Alahan and Sunita Alahan, who died in 2013.

In recent weeks, Asha began dating Nina Lucas after splitting up with boyfriend Corey.

Asha and Nina have been dating for a few weeks, but Nina ended their relationship (Credit: ITV)

However when Nina believed they were moving too fast, she ended their relationship.

Coronation Street Asha: Who is Tanisha Gorey dating in real life?

In real life Tanisha has a boyfriend named Lucas Wheelan.

At Christmas time she shared a picture with Lucas to Instagram.

She captioned the post: “You are the best thing I could’ve ever wished for. I hope everyone had the merriest Christmas… sending all our love.”

Her followers commented on the post.

One wrote: “Just melting my heart.”

A second commented: “Aww this is lovely hun.”

A third said: “So happy for you Tanisha.”

Coronation Street: Nina and Asha split up

In tonight’s scenes Nina broke up with Asha and suggested they go back to being friends after finding out Asha was planning to book a night for them in a hotel.

Nina explained she wasn’t ready for a sexual relationship. Although Asha pretended to be okay, it was clear she was upset.

Later Asha went to meet her friends Summer and Kelly and she suggested they get pills and get wasted.

Kelly ended up buying some pills from Simon Barlow for the three of them. However Summer and Asha soon found her unconscious and called an ambulance.

Asha was devastated when Nina ended things (Credit: ITV)

Later Dev arrived at the hospital and was horrified when Asha revealed that Kelly took a pill.

Thinking Nina was involved, he confronted her, but she explained that she and Asha split and she knew nothing about the drugs.

She soon told Dev to go easy on Asha as it was clear she’s upset. Will Asha be okay?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

