Coronation Street icon signs new contract to keep her on the cobbles for another year

A Coronation Street icon has signed a new deal to keep her on the cobbles for another year.

Actress Helen Worth, 72, has put pen to paper and signed a new 12-month deal that will mark her 50th year on the cobbles, according to The Mirror.

Gail Platt will make it to 50 years on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

She has appeared in 4,206 episodes since her arrival as Gail in 1974.

Gail has been married six times and been at the centre of some of Corrie’s biggest ever plots.

Her daughter Sarah Louise was the first teen pregnancy on the cobbles.

And her third husband Richard Hillman was the soap’s most iconic villain, killing three people before dying himself.

Her first – and second – husband Brian Tilsley was knifed to death in a hard-hitting plot.

Third time didn’t prove to be the charm when Martin Platt cheated on her.

Coronation Street to mark 50 years of Gail Platt

Joe McIntyre died while trying to fake his own death and Michael Rodwell ended up murdered by serial killer Pat Phelan.

Helen is the second most prolific Corrie star behind original cast member Bill Roache.

It was also recently reported that Bill had signed a new deal.

According to The Sun, the actor has put pen to paper on a deal worth a reported £250,000.

A source claimed to the publication: “Ken Barlow has been at the heart of Coronation Street since it started 62 years ago and that’s not changing any time soon.

“And as we’ve seen with his recent love triangle storyline, he’s no plans to slow down.

“Bosses have big plans for his character next year.”

Bill Roache has reportedly signed a new megabucks deal to remain on Corrie (Credit: ITV)

Bill Roache sticking around on the cobbles

The new deal means Bill will remain on the soap for at least another year.

Bill – who plays Ken Barlow – has previously opened up about his plans to stay in Weatherfield long-term.

In fact he has plans to become another record-breaker.

He told the Mirror previously: “Someone said to me: ‘Look, Bill, you’re in the Guinness Book of Records, you’ve got the MBE, you’ve been in Coronation Street for over 60 years, what else is there?’

“I said to him: ‘I would like to be the first centenarian who is still cast in an ongoing drama.’ That’s my aim, to be 100 and still working on ­Coronation Street.

“While they want me and while I can do it I’ll continue to do it.”

Entertainment Daily has contacted Coronation Stree reps for comment on this story.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

